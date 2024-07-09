SubscribeSign In
A Multifunctional Storage Wall Solves a Tricky Spatial SituationView 11 Photos
Dwell+ Exclusive

A Multifunctional Storage Wall Solves a Tricky Spatial Situation

The custom millwork partition merges two New York apartments while creating space for storage, a record player, and afternoon tea.
Text by
Photos by
View 11 Photos

Our Focus series shines the spotlight on the details: the extraordinary materials, spaces, and ideas that take great projects to the next level.   

Join Dwell+ to Continue

Subscribe to Dwell+ to get everything you already love about Dwell, plus exclusive home tours, video features, how-to guides, access to the Dwell archive, and more. You can cancel at any time.

Try Dwell+ for FREE

Already a Dwell+ subscriber? Sign In

Published

Topics

FocusDwell+ Exclusive