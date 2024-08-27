A Multi-Generational Family Home Keeps Sustainability Front of Mind

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Photographer: Tom Blachford / @blachford

From the Architect: "Located in Frankston South on Bunurong Country and backing onto the regionally significant Narringalling (Sweetwater Creek), Sweetwater House provides flexibility and respite for a maturing family. Designed and built during Melbourne’s extended Covid lockdowns, the home reflects an inventive response to low-cost, multi-generational, and sustainable living while also telling a story of personal and ecological renewal.

"Our ambition was to create a materially honest and highly sustainable home for a family of four. We developed a plan arrangement that could adapt to the changing needs of two teenage children and allow for multi-generational living and visits from family interstate. Parent and children’s bedrooms are located at separate ends of the house, each with generous garden views, while a series of four, two, and one meter spatial arrangements create ‘zones’ that encourage different modes of occupation.