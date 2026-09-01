A Martha’s Vineyard Home Designed for Views and the Ocean Breeze

On the western edge of Martha’s Vineyard, off the coast of Massachusetts, Turkel Design has crafted Veil House—a thoughtfully designed home that responds to its landscape, the remote location, and the island’s strict building regulations. Rather than limit the design, these constraints were transformed by the Turkel team into defining features.

The home sits among the trees on the western edge of Martha’s Vineyard. Floor-to-ceiling glass doors on both sides of the home can be opened up to allow the ocean breezes to pass through the interior.

The homeowners, a doctor and a visual artist who had spent many years visiting Martha’s Vineyard, were drawn to Turkel Design’s modernist style and precision prefabrication system, which reduces environmental impact compared to conventional construction. They envisioned a summer retreat scaled for everyday life as a couple yet able to welcome children and grandchildren throughout the year. They also wanted a home that could embrace the island’s changing light and ocean breezes and wouldn’t overwhelm the landscape. "Our first impressions were of the compelling duality of the site," says Joel Turkel, co-founder and creative director of Turkel Design. "It offers broad views across Vineyard Sound while remaining sheltered within a grove of black oak and tupelo."

Having visited Martha’s Vineyard for many years, the clients understood its unique character. "The western edge of the Vineyard is known for its spectacular sunsets," says Joel Turkel. "The facade is designed to welcome that light while shaping how it moves through the home."

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The project’s defining feature emerged from a regulatory constraint. Local codes, intended to reduce light pollution, limit ocean-facing facades to 50 percent glazing. While many neighboring homes address the requirement by increasing their overall footprint, Turkel Design developed a different solution: a series of sliding timber screens—or "veils"—that glide across the waterfront elevation.

The wood screens slide beneath the deep roof overhang, introducing a flexible layer that shapes light, privacy, and the home’s relationship to the landscape.

The movable wood screens transform the facade into a dynamic composition: opening one view across Vineyard Sound while screening another. In this way, they satisfy local glazing requirements while creating an ever-changing relationship with the landscape.

The movable panels provide shade, privacy, and protection from the elements while allowing the visible glazing to remain within the permitted limit in every configuration. Paired with floor-to-ceiling sliding glass doors on both sides of the home, the system encourages natural cross-ventilation, drawing ocean breezes through the interior.

The "veils"—which give the home its Veil House name—are crafted from thermally modified hemlock.

Sliding glass doors on both sides of the 2,820-square-foot, single-level home dissolve the boundary between inside and out, opening the living spaces to the surrounding landscape.

The zone created between the screens and the glass provides an added "experiential dimension" to the home. "At times it is a buffer from the elements, at others it is an exterior path for moving between rooms, while still under roof," explains Turkel.

Inside, Veil House balances intimacy and openness through a carefully considered plan. A linear service zone organizes the rear of the home, separating secondary spaces from the primary living areas overlooking Vineyard Sound. At its center, a generous great room anchors the house, with the primary suite to the east and the guest wing to the west.

The open great room anchors the plan with a private primary suite to the east and a two-bedroom guest wing to the west. The arrangement creates a balance between shared spaces for gathering and distinct areas for retreat.

Floor-to-ceiling retractable glass doors extend the living spaces out to a covered outdoor circulation zone, allowing the home’s modest footprint to feel remarkably expansive. The result is a retreat equally suited to quiet mornings for two and weekends and holidays with extended family.

Custom white oak cabinetry designed and supplied by Turkel Design as part of the prefabricated package, reinforces the home’s warm, light material palette.

Clerestory windows and retractable glass walls draw daylight deep into the interior, opening the central living space to a tranquil terrace and framed views of Vineyard Sound through the treetops.

Turkel Design’s prefabrication process also proved well suited to the logistical challenges of building on an island. Much of the home’s construction was completed off-site, while foundation and landscape work progressed simultaneously, reducing material waste, minimizing on-site labor, and streamlining the construction schedule. With logistics carefully coordinated in advance, the home’s weathertight shell came together in just four months.

"Having worked in demanding building environments, we were able to offer an approach well suited to the complexities of building on this island," explains Turkel. "Our process reduced uncertainty for the clients while addressing the logistical difficulties of demands of a remote site and allowing the project to tread lightly on the surrounding landscape."