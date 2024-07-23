A Hot Pink House in New Orleans Has an Even More Colorful Past

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here. Project Details: Location: New Orleans, Louisiana

Interior Design: Office La / @office__la Footprint: 2,173 square feet Architect of Record: Concordia

Cabinetry Design: Campbell Cabinet Company Photographer: Alison Gootee / @alisongootee From the Architect: "Lauren Hickman Ross, founder of Office La, is long time friends with her clients and when they needed someone to reimagine a former corner store that historically had been a bar, they immediately turned to Hickman Ross and her keen sensibilities for architecture and design. This is the third interiors project on which they have collaborated. Tasked with outfitting a space that is seeping in and of New Orleans, Office La sought to capture a special magic only felt here through color and light.

"Rumor is that it was historically the Klondike Bar, then the Tavern on the Levee, then Euclid Records (a record shop from St. Louis). They painted it pink, and deemed it James Booker-pink (story goes that Booker used to drink a pink cocktail at the Maple Leaf since it reminded him of Pepto Bismol — he said it was good for his stomach). We maintained the pink, naturally."