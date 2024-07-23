SubscribeSign In
A Hot Pink House in New Orleans Has an Even More Colorful PastView 14 Photos

A Hot Pink House in New Orleans Has an Even More Colorful Past

The new owners of what had been a series of bars and a beloved local record store kept the building's distinctive facade when they turned it into a home.
Text by
View 14 Photos

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

Project Details:

Location: New Orleans, Louisiana 

Interior Design: Office La / @office__la

Footprint: 2,173 square feet 

Architect of Record: Concordia

Cabinetry Design: Campbell Cabinet Company

Photographer: Alison Gootee / @alisongootee

From the Architect: "Lauren Hickman Ross, founder of Office La, is long time friends with her clients and when they needed someone to reimagine a former corner store that historically had been a bar, they immediately turned to Hickman Ross and her keen sensibilities for architecture and design. This is the third interiors project on which they have collaborated. Tasked with outfitting a space that is seeping in and of New Orleans, Office La sought to capture a special magic only felt here through color and light.

"Rumor is that it was historically the Klondike Bar, then the Tavern on the Levee, then Euclid Records (a record shop from St. Louis). They painted it pink, and deemed it James Booker-pink (story goes that Booker used to drink a pink cocktail at the Maple Leaf since it reminded him of Pepto Bismol — he said it was good for his stomach). We maintained the pink, naturally."

A Hot Pink House in New Orleans Has an Even More Colorful Past - Photo 1 of 14 -
A Hot Pink House in New Orleans Has an Even More Colorful Past - Photo 2 of 14 -
A Hot Pink House in New Orleans Has an Even More Colorful Past - Photo 3 of 14 -
A Hot Pink House in New Orleans Has an Even More Colorful Past - Photo 4 of 14 -
A Hot Pink House in New Orleans Has an Even More Colorful Past - Photo 5 of 14 -
A Hot Pink House in New Orleans Has an Even More Colorful Past - Photo 6 of 14 -
A Hot Pink House in New Orleans Has an Even More Colorful Past - Photo 7 of 14 -
A Hot Pink House in New Orleans Has an Even More Colorful Past - Photo 8 of 14 -
A Hot Pink House in New Orleans Has an Even More Colorful Past - Photo 9 of 14 -
A Hot Pink House in New Orleans Has an Even More Colorful Past - Photo 10 of 14 -
A Hot Pink House in New Orleans Has an Even More Colorful Past - Photo 11 of 14 -
A Hot Pink House in New Orleans Has an Even More Colorful Past - Photo 12 of 14 -
A Hot Pink House in New Orleans Has an Even More Colorful Past - Photo 13 of 14 -
A Hot Pink House in New Orleans Has an Even More Colorful Past - Photo 14 of 14 -

 

g
Grace Bernard
www.gracebernard.com

Published

Topics

Home Tours

Get the Pro Newsletter

What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.