A Gulf Coast Getaway

Coastal living has a lot going for it, but with the spectacular views comes an often harsh climate. Salt air, humidity, and storms find the weak points in exterior materials, from finishes that fade to hardware that rusts. When tasked with designing a coastal retreat that could withstand these conditions, San Antonio–based architect Candid Rogers of Candid-Works Architecture built durability and resilience into the bayfront residence while maintaining a simple plan and a volume that responds to its context.

The brief called for a home that could serve as both primary residence and guest retreat for visiting children and grandchildren, with outdoor living spaces that would fully embrace the waterfront setting. Rogers responded with a compact yet generous plan—three bedrooms, three bathrooms, and an office—organized around a central breezeway that channels coastal winds through the building. "The breezeway allows for an exterior living room that is at once both front and rear living," Rogers explains. "It blurs the spaces and allows for the interior and exterior environments to act as one."

Rogers selected the TimberTech Vintage Collection in the Coastline colorway for both cladding and decking, drawn to its resemblance to patina-grayed weathered hardwood. Made from TimberTech’s proprietary Advanced PVC with no wood fibers and manufactured in the U.S. from up to 65 percent recycled material, the boards resist moisture, mold, and UV degradation without the upkeep that natural timber demands. The cladding extends across a dramatic pivoting entry door, with the boards arranged as a screen to offer glimpses into the breezeway.

"TimberTech offers the level of resilience demanded by the environment we are in," says Rogers. "The brutal heat mixed with the salty marine air and occasional storms required that the materials selected be the best."

Explore TimberTech’s full range of cladding and decking at timbertech.com.

