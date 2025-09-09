A Fresh Fit

The homeowners engaged Richard Becker of Becker Architects to design a home that would be a seamless departure from the surrounding historic styles. "We worked with them to create something fresh and contemporary," says Becker. "It was also important this infill design be contextual in massing and not disruptive to the feel of the neighborhood."

The tree-lined streets of Chicago’s North Shore are filled with Georgian Revival and Prairie-style homes—but a young family had their sights set on something different.

Early in the design process, the homeowners shared their interest in the natural look of ipe wood for the home’s exterior. Although ipe is rich in color and striking in appearance, Becker and his builder, Jonathan Rubenstein of JAR Corporation, raised concerns about its maintenance and durability, especially in the harsh Midwestern weather. "Real wood doesn’t have the uniformity of finish we needed," Rubenstein says. "Plus, it wouldn’t look good over time with fading and warping."

Instead, Becker and Rubenstein proposed TimberTech Cladding—and the clients found the English Walnut finish from the Vintage Collection to be just as rich and elegant as tropical wood alternatives. Made completely of synthetic material and capped with proprietary technology, the TimberTech planks are resistant to rot, warping, moisture, and insects—allowing them to stand the test of time with minimal maintenance.

The result is a forward-thinking addition that brings a modern aesthetic while still being a good neighbor. "The homeowners were ecstatic," says Rubenstein, "and their neighbors were excited to see a new yet reserved look on the street that provided some welcome variety."