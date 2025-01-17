New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
In South Africa, a Radically Reimagined A-Frame Asks $210K

Designer Peter Steere took down the pitched roof and wrapped the home in metal cladding reminiscent of rural barns.
Text by
Location: 111 12th Street, Parkhurst, Johannesburg, 2193

Price: R 3,950,000 (approximately $210,244 USD) 

Year Built: 1948

Year Renovated: 2022

Renovation Designer: Peter Steere

Footprint: 2,088 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and one half bath)

Lot Size: 5,328 square feet

From the Agent: "Inspired by the designer’s childhood memories of steel farm barns, this A-frame home has been masterfully transformed. The roof was removed, and an impressive steel structure was lowered onto the existing footprint, then wrapped in black corrugated iron to evoke the essence of a barn. The entire north face was replaced with a six-meter wall of glass, flooding the interior with natural light and creating a seamless connection to the garden and breathtaking northern views. Drawing on Bauhaus principles—where form follows function—and African vernacular design, this home offers unparalleled versatility. The industrial steel cube allows for dynamic, interchangeable spaces that can open or close to the outside world, tailored to your needs."

Designer Peter Steere was inspired by the multifunctional steel barns he remembers from his childhood in Zimbabwe.

Set just north of central Johannesburg, the home is a block away from Parkhurst’s shopping drag, 4th Avenue.

The first-level flooring is local slate, while the second floor (and much of the furniture) is red ironbark. The slate was chosen for its heat-absorbing properties, which aid in lowering winter heating costs.

After Steere took down the original A-frame, he repurposed the beams as the upstairs floor joists.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

