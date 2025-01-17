In South Africa, a Radically Reimagined A-Frame Asks $210K

Lot Size: 5,328 square feet

From the Agent: "Inspired by the designer’s childhood memories of steel farm barns, this A-frame home has been masterfully transformed. The roof was removed, and an impressive steel structure was lowered onto the existing footprint, then wrapped in black corrugated iron to evoke the essence of a barn. The entire north face was replaced with a six-meter wall of glass, flooding the interior with natural light and creating a seamless connection to the garden and breathtaking northern views. Drawing on Bauhaus principles—where form follows function—and African vernacular design, this home offers unparalleled versatility. The industrial steel cube allows for dynamic, interchangeable spaces that can open or close to the outside world, tailored to your needs."