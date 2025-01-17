In South Africa, a Radically Reimagined A-Frame Asks $210K
Location: 111 12th Street, Parkhurst, Johannesburg, 2193
Price: R 3,950,000 (approximately $210,244 USD)
Year Built: 1948
Year Renovated: 2022
Renovation Designer: Peter Steere
Footprint: 2,088 square feet (three bedrooms, three full and one half bath)
Lot Size: 5,328 square feet
From the Agent: "Inspired by the designer’s childhood memories of steel farm barns, this A-frame home has been masterfully transformed. The roof was removed, and an impressive steel structure was lowered onto the existing footprint, then wrapped in black corrugated iron to evoke the essence of a barn. The entire north face was replaced with a six-meter wall of glass, flooding the interior with natural light and creating a seamless connection to the garden and breathtaking northern views. Drawing on Bauhaus principles—where form follows function—and African vernacular design, this home offers unparalleled versatility. The industrial steel cube allows for dynamic, interchangeable spaces that can open or close to the outside world, tailored to your needs."
111 12th Street in Parkhurst, Johannesburg, is listed for R 3,950,000 (approximately $210,244 USD) by Willem Prinsloo and Cornel Ridgard at Lew Geffen Sotheby’s International Realty.
