For $729K, You Can Score a Matte Black A-Frame in Tennessee

Set just outside Columbia, the woodsy getaway comes with five decks, a guesthouse, fruit trees, and room for raising livestock.
Text by
Location: 2235 Rock Springs Road, Columbia, Tennessee

Price: $728,900

Year Built: 1989

Footprint: 2,139 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 2.23 Acres

From the Agent: "Experience vacation-style living year-round in this completely renovated A-frame, just 15 minutes from Spring Hill and Columbia, yet with the feel of country living. No detail was overlooked in this stunning remodel! Updates include custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, new appliances, a marble walk-in shower, fresh flooring and paint, arched doorways, new stairs and windows, five spacious decks, board-and-batten siding, a standing-seam metal roof, retaining walls, gutters, plumbing, ductwork, a new HVAC system, and more. The primary bedroom is lofted, while the main floor includes two bedrooms and a small flex room—perfect for an office or creative space. A standout feature is the fully renovated detached garage, with an upstairs kitchen and half bath—ideal for homeschooling, a guesthouse, or a business. Enjoy an abundance of fresh produce from raspberry and blueberry bushes, along with young fig, cherry, peach, and plum trees. Come see this hidden gem for yourself!"

The detached garage is currently set up as a one-room schoolhouse.

Board-and-batten siding clads the ends of the A-frame structure.

Five decks extend the home’s living areas into the outdoors.

Portions of the property are set up for raising livestock and gardening.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

