For $729K, You Can Score a Matte Black A-Frame in Tennessee
Location: 2235 Rock Springs Road, Columbia, Tennessee
Price: $728,900
Year Built: 1989
Footprint: 2,139 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 baths)
Lot Size: 2.23 Acres
From the Agent: "Experience vacation-style living year-round in this completely renovated A-frame, just 15 minutes from Spring Hill and Columbia, yet with the feel of country living. No detail was overlooked in this stunning remodel! Updates include custom cabinetry, quartz countertops, new appliances, a marble walk-in shower, fresh flooring and paint, arched doorways, new stairs and windows, five spacious decks, board-and-batten siding, a standing-seam metal roof, retaining walls, gutters, plumbing, ductwork, a new HVAC system, and more. The primary bedroom is lofted, while the main floor includes two bedrooms and a small flex room—perfect for an office or creative space. A standout feature is the fully renovated detached garage, with an upstairs kitchen and half bath—ideal for homeschooling, a guesthouse, or a business. Enjoy an abundance of fresh produce from raspberry and blueberry bushes, along with young fig, cherry, peach, and plum trees. Come see this hidden gem for yourself!"
2235 Rock Springs Road in Columbia, Tennessee, is currently listed for $728,900 by Tyler Davis of Zach Taylor Real Estate.
