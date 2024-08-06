A Former School House is Back in Session With a Timber Addition

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

"The new timber extension showcases the dedication to craftsmanship of British architects Bindloss Dawes, known for their rigorous detailing and material compositions that balance city and country sensibilities, delivered in close collaboration with client, Farrow & Ball color curator Joa Studholme, and her husband Andrew.

"The 19th-century building was first built in 1864 as a local village school and was converted to a house in the 1940s. It was subsequently extended in the 1970s, but this resulted in a poorly planned bedroom wing that sat heavily and unsympathetically against the original building. Bindloss Dawes was commissioned in 2018 and during initial design work it became clear that the best solution would be to remove the flawed extension and start again.

"Drawing inspiration from the original building, Bindloss Dawes have designed an all-timber addition that is both distinct and sensitive to the Old School house. By matching the massing and shape of the existing roof and following the plan of the original building, the new addition sits comfortably and naturally in its setting. However, the design is also unapologetically contemporary, combining clean lines, meticulous detailing and sustainable construction principles. The result is that the new extension celebrates the heritage of the original building and creates something that is bold and contemporary, resolving long-standing layout problems to create a well-balanced home.