A Former School House is Back in Session With a Timber Addition
Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.
Project Details:
Location: Somerset, England
Architect: Bindloss Dawes Architects / @bindlossdawes
Footprint: 1,200 square feet
Builder: Gregory Renovations
Structural Engineer: Momentum Structural Engineers
Photographer: Francesca Ióvene / @francescaiovene
From the Architect: "Bindloss Dawes has unveiled a remarkable transformation of Pitcombe’s Old School House, a Grade-II listed property nestled within a picturesque valley in Somerset, combining original character with contemporary architecture.
"The new timber extension showcases the dedication to craftsmanship of British architects Bindloss Dawes, known for their rigorous detailing and material compositions that balance city and country sensibilities, delivered in close collaboration with client, Farrow & Ball color curator Joa Studholme, and her husband Andrew.
"The 19th-century building was first built in 1864 as a local village school and was converted to a house in the 1940s. It was subsequently extended in the 1970s, but this resulted in a poorly planned bedroom wing that sat heavily and unsympathetically against the original building. Bindloss Dawes was commissioned in 2018 and during initial design work it became clear that the best solution would be to remove the flawed extension and start again.
"Drawing inspiration from the original building, Bindloss Dawes have designed an all-timber addition that is both distinct and sensitive to the Old School house. By matching the massing and shape of the existing roof and following the plan of the original building, the new addition sits comfortably and naturally in its setting. However, the design is also unapologetically contemporary, combining clean lines, meticulous detailing and sustainable construction principles. The result is that the new extension celebrates the heritage of the original building and creates something that is bold and contemporary, resolving long-standing layout problems to create a well-balanced home.
"The new extension is built from a highly insulated and cost-effective timber frame structure, clad entirely in English sweet chestnut. Chestnut was chosen for its sustainability, stability and elegant grain, but also because of how it weathers, meaning that over the next few years the whole extension will slowly mellow into a light silvery grey, complementing the weathered local stone of the main house."
Published
TopicsHome Tours
Get the Pro Newsletter
What’s new in the design world? Stay up to date with our essential dispatches for design professionals.