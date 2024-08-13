A Derelict Public Pool Makes a Splash as a Family’s New Home

Houses We Love: Every day we feature a remarkable space submitted by our community of architects, designers, builders, and homeowners. Have one to share? Post it here.

From the Architect: "The Gonville Pool House project is an adaptive reuse of a derelict public swimming pool in Whanganui, New Zealand. The pool was originally built in 1912 with changing rooms and a new kiosk added in the 1970s, and was operational as a public pool until 2006 when it was closed permanently for economic reasons.

"The pool complex, in danger of demolition, was purchased by Ross Mitchell-Anyon in 2009. Ross had plans to save the pool and convert the various buildings into studios and accommodation, which unfortunately never eventuated.

"In 2021, Frank Stark and Emma Bugden purchased the pool (and adjacent hall and fire station) from Ross, and approached Ross's son Ben (of Patchwork Architecture) to design them a family home on the site. Frank and Emma provided Patchwork with a simple brief—to create a warm three bedroom home with lots of space for books and art.

"Patchwork's design response was to partly demolish the structural unsound 1970s changing sheds and insert a new rectangular building in their place. The simple plan is divided into 'lanes' by triangulated roof trusses, which loosely reference pool flags and the existing kiosk. The house is almost entirely solid to the access way behind it, and almost entirely glazed to the existing poolside. The smaller pool has been retained as a pool for family use, while the larger pool has been converted into a sunken patio and garden.