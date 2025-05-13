A Deck Designed for Connection

When she noticed her own family becoming more disconnected, she saw an opportunity to bring them back together through a newly designed outdoor space crafted from TimberTech—an innovative, wood-alternative decking material that combines the natural beauty of wood with low-maintenance durability.

Olga Naiman’s background as a stylist, set designer, and interiors magazine editor has resulted in a unique approach to design—one she calls "spatial alchemy." It’s an intuitive philosophy that considers the energy of a space and how it can elevate human connection.

"Our home has a black exterior and overlooks a national park," says Olga. "I wanted a warm, natural deck color to create a bridge between our home and the nature around us." The TimberTech Vintage Collection® in English Walnut® provided the perfect balance with its rich, inviting tones that echo the hues of real wood without the need for sanding, staining, or sealing—ever. Plus, its Ignition Resistant designation, Class A Flame Spread rating, and Wildland-Urban Interface compliance offer extra reassurance amid the surrounding landscape.

For Olga, peace of mind—especially in regard to sustainability—was as crucial as aesthetics. "I was looking at woods like ipe, but I just couldn’t reconcile their beauty with the negative impact of deforestation," she explains. When a friend introduced her to TimberTech, she knew she had found the solution. The brand’s Advanced PVC Decking, which is made from up to 65 percent recycled material, offers an authentic hardwood look with a lower carbon footprint compared with ipe and won’t crack, peel, or rot over time—even in harsh weather. "Every morning, I walk the corridor deck while I sip my coffee," says Olga. "It’s one of my favorite things, and I love that I don’t have to worry about splinters."

With her new deck, Olga is seeing the shift in family dynamics she had hoped for. "The kids used to come home from school or camp and immediately gravitate toward their different devices," she says. "Now they’re gravitating more and more to our beautiful outdoor spaces, and we’re connecting more as a family." With TimberTech’s 50-year fade and stain warranty and limited lifetime product warranty, the deck isn’t just a backdrop for their lives today–it’s a space where memories can continue to be made for decades.