A Colorful Mural Makes a Large Impact on This Tiny Coastal Retreat

Fromm the Architect: "The concept was to provide the essentials of living, a place to rest the mind and body, and connect with nature. It's not a tiny house, but it's not a full beach house. It is a luxurious minimal retreat, perfectly sized for one or two people with the ability to expand to sleep five.

"With the small footprint, we were able to strip away the unnecessary elements of a typical house (i.e. entry foyers, hallways, bedrooms) and provide shelter in its purest form—somewhere to cook, somewhere to bathe, somewhere to rest—all within the one volume of space.

"The small footprint also means that there is minimal impact on the site and the environment as a whole. The space does not feel ‘small’ or tight, however. Tall, raked ceilings give a sense of openness, a single internal material—white washed radiata pine plywood—wraps around the interior walls, floors, and cabinetry, reducing the visual clutter of the interior space. The large deck is a platform for living outside, where one can experience this unique place, the expansive views to Waratah Bay and Wilson Promontory beyond.

"Creating a small footprint retreat of only the essentials of living was quite a challenge on this site. A Bushfire attack level of flame zone to most of the site, steep terrain, site erosion, the highly corrosive marine environment, and no connection to town water supply or sewerage meant the house needed to be robust, self-sufficient in terms of water use, and designed to work within the challenging landscape.