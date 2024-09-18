A Builder Striving to Make Sustainable Homes Accessible Gets Into Prefab

Welcome to Prefab Profiles, an ongoing series of interviews with people transforming how we build houses. From prefab tiny houses and modular cabin kits to entire homes ready to ship, their projects represent some of the best ideas in the industry. Do you know a prefab brand that should be on our radar? Get in touch!

After 25 years as a builder, Ken Toews was looking for a new challenge. He knew that home construction could be complicated, to say the least, and it seemed like the process was only getting more convoluted over time. Toews wanted to get owners into a new address without exhausting their patience, without compromising on sustainability or style in the meantime. Hewing Haus would be a prefab company with a modern builder's mindset: efficient yet comfortable, customizable yet streamlined. Based in British Columbia, the company serves Canada and the United States to start. Read on to learn more about Hewing Haus, and how Toews hopes his latest endeavor shifts the way people invest their time and resources.

A standard project can be lived in full-time, and off-grid options are also available.

What qualities make your prefab stand apart from the rest? Our goal is to design smaller homes that are thoughtfully planned. However, as a company, we believe three key aspects set us apart. First, our homes have a Scandinavian design with clean lines and beautiful finishes. Secondly, we take care of everything, from permitting, design, building, site prep, and installation. And lastly, we use clean construction methods and source materials from local and sustainably-managed forests. Our goal is to create homes that blend seamlessly into their surroundings, which requires us to carefully select materials that align with this vision.

Warm wood detailing is a hallmark of these homes, inside and out. The Saturna 7 features a large deck.

What’s the most exciting project you’ve realized to date?

Located on a sprawling 155 acres, we landed a custom 600-square-foot unit with a 150-square-foot gym beside it. The home offered a unique blend of coziness and expansive beauty, and we were sure to invite the outdoors in. Plus, we delivered the home just over a month after construction began. However, naming just one exciting project is tough—we also built a 1,800-square-foot home on the Pacific Ocean, a 1,100-square-foot home on the shores of a beautiful lake, and a 300 square-foot home on the edge of the McKenzie River.

Sustainably-sourced, cross-laminated timber is used throughout this 700-square-foot model.

What does your base model cost and what does that pricing include? Hewing Haus has six base models with the Nootka 2, our 200-square-foot build, starting at $104,000 USD, and the Saturna 7, our largest standard build at 700-square-feet coming in at $280,000 USD. Our largest custom home built to date was 1,800-square-feet. Every home comes completely finished with a full kitchen, bathroom, hot water tanks, lighting, exterior insulation, cedar cladding, large windows, and beautiful millwork.



The cozy living area has a working fireplace and air conditioning to be comfortable year-round.

Where are your homes currently available? We currently ship across the United States and Canada, and our homes are predominantly located in the Pacific Northwest.

Are there plans to expand to different parts of the country, and the world?

We have customers reaching out to us from all over the world, but shipping overseas can be difficult. We are currently focusing on catering to North American customers to perfect the process before moving on to bigger opportunities.

The bathroom features a walk-in shower heated by an electric hot water tank.

Is your design currently pre-permitted in any U.S. municipalities? We currently do not have pre-permitted designs in the United States. How long can a client expect the process to take after they put down a deposit?

The timing depends on the scope of the project and permitting, but we usually get homes on customer properties anywhere from three to twelve months.

The primary bedroom has an eight-foot window to the outdoors, equipped with manual blinds.

What aspects of the installation do you manage? We love offering a turnkey process and will take care of all permitting, site prep, delivery, install, and crane work. We can generally contract in many different capacities.

Full insulation and a metal awning above the front door keeps this home cozy and stylish.