An Experimental Eric Owen Moss Home Is Up for Rent a Block From the Beach
Location: 211 Entrada Drive, Santa Monica, California
Price: $24,500 a month
Year Built: 2022
Architect: Eric Owen Moss
Footprint: 1,950 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.06 Acres
From the Agent: "For the first time ever, you can now live in one of L.A.’s most daring residential experiments: the A+M House—a CNC-sculpted, multistory residence designed by visionary Eric Owen Moss for himself and his two teenage children. Completed in 2022, the A+M House is part family home, part formal experiment. This is Moss’s personal exploration into what residential architecture can be—a kinetic structure with twisting geometries, unconventional programming, and materials more often found in aerospace and industrial design. The A+M House is located in Santa Monica Canyon, a block from the Pacific Ocean. The house is organized around a central atrium crossed by a bridge at each level and including a stair to all floors and the roof deck which looks over the sea."
211 Entrada Drive in Santa Monica, California, is currently listed for $24,500 a month by Frank Langen of Compass.
