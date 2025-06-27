SubscribeSign In
An Experimental Eric Owen Moss Home Is Up for Rent a Block From the Beach

Asking $24,500 a month, the one-of-a-kind Santa Monica residence has a bold chartreuse facade and CNC-sculpted interiors.
Location: 211 Entrada Drive, Santa Monica, California

Price: $24,500 a month

Year Built: 2022

Architect: Eric Owen Moss

Footprint: 1,950 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.06 Acres

From the Agent: "For the first time ever, you can now live in one of L.A.’s most daring residential experiments: the A+M House—a CNC-sculpted, multistory residence designed by visionary Eric Owen Moss for himself and his two teenage children. Completed in 2022, the A+M House is part family home, part formal experiment. This is Moss’s personal exploration into what residential architecture can be—a kinetic structure with twisting geometries, unconventional programming, and materials more often found in aerospace and industrial design. The A+M House is located in Santa Monica Canyon, a block from the Pacific Ocean. The house is organized around a central atrium crossed by a bridge at each level and including a stair to all floors and the roof deck which looks over the sea."

The wall system was designed digitally and then CNC milled.

The home is designed around an open central atrium.

The stairs lead to a rooftop deck with Pacific Ocean views.

The home is the first known residential project to be built using polyurea-coated wood.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

