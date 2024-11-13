9 Chic Weed-Associated Home Goods That You Don’t Need to Hide
Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper.
With the legalization of cannabis in many states and the loosening of laws in others, the market for design-forward smoking accessories is booming. Weed lifestyle and home decor brands have popped up left and right, working to squash the fratty aesthetic that has been associated with cannabis products for a long time. Things like grinders and stash boxes that were once hidden away are now being designed to be on display. Here are my favorite brands making accessories for your 420 bar cart. Don’t worry, no tie-dye or iridescent pot leaves here!
Go beyond your gas station Bic...
Edie Parker stands out as one of the most creative designers of smoking accessories out there. Though the brand originally started with a focus on acrylic purses, it expanded to cannabis-adjacent accessories in 2019. My favorite Edie Parker products are its showstopping tabletop lighters, especially the ones modeled after 1950s jelly cakes. Lift the top and you’ll find a secret ashtray underneath.
If the jelly cake is a bit too much for you, consider this sleeker version (also with the hidden ashtray). Take a scroll through the brand’s website and you’ll see why I’ve been saying Jonathan Adler walked so Edie Parker could run.
Accessories that don’t skew dorm room
Seth Rogen, forever known as a stoner, launched his weed lifestyle brand Houseplant in 2019. Almost half of Houseplants products are ashtrays, perhaps due to Rogen’s obsession with them. The standing ashtray is my favorite. The amber glass and dark wood base feel very cool and midcentury. Its small footprint makes it kind of like the smoking version of a cocktail table.
The anchor lighter holder by NWTN Home is a great way to elevate your existing, and likely boring, lighter. The concrete shell can hold most standard lighters and has a really nice weight to it. It’s one of those things that looks good and feels nice to hold.
The brand’s other products, which include gravity bongs that resemble cocktail shakers, are great for anyone seeking a minimalistic, more masculine look for their smoking accessories.
Mister Green’s Bong Water mug has been a staple in my apartment for years. Guests always choose it for morning coffee (if I haven’t gotten to it first). Mister Green’s store in L.A. is a must-see for those in the area. It’s a beautifully curated, multilevel shop with everything from smoking accessories to records to apparel. During a recent trip, I walked out with a new favorite perfume and my boyfriend with several new pairs of pants.
I came across Sackville’s grinders recently while browsing a "fancy" weed shop in New York. Much like with Edie Parker’s lighters, this is a choose-your-own adventure depending on how kooky you want to get. The signature grinder will blend in with your tchotchkes, while the apple-shaped one will stand out among them.
Slip into something a little more comfortable
Have you ever wished your comforter had sleeves? Maybe being in bed is not enough and you want to become the bed? Offhours’s Homecoat will get you there. The Homecoat is one of the best gifts I’ve ever received. It’s one of the only cooler-weather things I look forward to. Though some have tried to rip off this design, there’s truly nothing out there like the Homecoat. This robe is made of heavyweight cotton and filled just like your duvet. It is without a doubt more comfortable and cozy than anything you own, And while it’s not exactly a smoking accessory, it is the best thing to be wearing when you’re high.
We love the products we feature and hope you do, too. If you buy something through a link on the site, we may earn an affiliate commission.
Related Reading:
Published
TopicsSomeone Buy This!
Get the Shop Newsletter
Smart shopping for the design obsessed. Find what you love in our expertly curated selection of finely crafted home, office, travel, and lifestyle products.