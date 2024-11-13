9 Chic Weed-Associated Home Goods That You Don’t Need to Hide

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper. With the legalization of cannabis in many states and the loosening of laws in others, the market for design-forward smoking accessories is booming. Weed lifestyle and home decor brands have popped up left and right, working to squash the fratty aesthetic that has been associated with cannabis products for a long time. Things like grinders and stash boxes that were once hidden away are now being designed to be on display. Here are my favorite brands making accessories for your 420 bar cart. Don’t worry, no tie-dye or iridescent pot leaves here! Go beyond your gas station Bic...

Jelly Tabletop Lighter Be the host with the most by offering your guest a light from a show-stopping Jelly Tabletop Lighter. Each brightly colored resin jelly mold is filled with suspended fruits encasing a chrome torch lighter insert. Shop

Edie Parker stands out as one of the most creative designers of smoking accessories out there. Though the brand originally started with a focus on acrylic purses, it expanded to cannabis-adjacent accessories in 2019. My favorite Edie Parker products are its showstopping tabletop lighters, especially the ones modeled after 1950s jelly cakes. Lift the top and you’ll find a secret ashtray underneath.

Tabletop Lighter in Wonderstone Inspired by vintage table lighters of the past, this piece will spark more than just conversation! This cleverly designed acrylic lighter comes nestled inside its own matching ashtray - because that's how we roll. Shop

If the jelly cake is a bit too much for you, consider this sleeker version (also with the hidden ashtray). Take a scroll through the brand’s website and you’ll see why I’ve been saying Jonathan Adler walked so Edie Parker could run. Accessories that don’t skew dorm room

Houseplant Standing Ashtray The ashtray that stands so you can sit. Now available in Amber! Shop

Seth Rogen, forever known as a stoner, launched his weed lifestyle brand Houseplant in 2019. Almost half of Houseplants products are ashtrays, perhaps due to Rogen’s obsession with them. The standing ashtray is my favorite. The amber glass and dark wood base feel very cool and midcentury. Its small footprint makes it kind of like the smoking version of a cocktail table.

NWTN Anchor Lighter Holder Be the talk of the block and never misplace your go-to lighter again. The Anchor is a faithful protector of your favorite flame and an essential component of every greenware collection. Shop

The anchor lighter holder by NWTN Home is a great way to elevate your existing, and likely boring, lighter. The concrete shell can hold most standard lighters and has a really nice weight to it. It’s one of those things that looks good and feels nice to hold.

NWTN Gravity Bong Return home and unwind in style with the Vesper’s smooth and irresistible finish. Let gravity do the work for once as this high-impact Tabletop Gravity Bong revolutionizes your at-home sesh experience. Shop

The brand’s other products, which include gravity bongs that resemble cocktail shakers, are great for anyone seeking a minimalistic, more masculine look for their smoking accessories.

Mister Green Bong Water Mug 10oz classic ceramic diner mug with Bong Water print on one side, and our trifecta logo on the other. Shop

Mister Green’s Bong Water mug has been a staple in my apartment for years. Guests always choose it for morning coffee (if I haven’t gotten to it first). Mister Green’s store in L.A. is a must-see for those in the area. It’s a beautifully curated, multilevel shop with everything from smoking accessories to records to apparel. During a recent trip, I walked out with a new favorite perfume and my boyfriend with several new pairs of pants.

Sackville Signature Grinder An icy take on our iconic gold Signature Grinder. Featuring everything you need in your grinder for one: diamond-sharp teeth, a fine mesh screen, and a kief catcher complete with an adorable miniature shovel, the Silver Signature Grinder is our platinum version of this timeless stoner staple. Shop

Sackville I Love NY Big Apple Grinder Everything is better in the Big Apple and the freshly picked Sackville & Co. Apple Grinder has gotten bigger and better! (no GMO) The 3-Tier pop-art inspired Apple Grinder boasts a glossy red exterior complete with an aluminum core, diamond-sharp teeth, a deep set bowl and a mini shovel. Shop

I came across Sackville’s grinders recently while browsing a "fancy" weed shop in New York. Much like with Edie Parker’s lighters, this is a choose-your-own adventure depending on how kooky you want to get. The signature grinder will blend in with your tchotchkes, while the apple-shaped one will stand out among them. Slip into something a little more comfortable

Offhours Homecoat A soft and subtle sage, with a light beige trim, and a faded orange pop at the belt. Shop