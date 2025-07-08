They Turned a Traditional Kyoto Townhouse Into a Hub for Creatives
A photographer and set designer revitalized a pre-1950s machiya to connect travelers with local artistry, including photo books on display in the home.
In a historic neighborhood in Kyoto’s Nakagyō Ward, structures elbow up against one another, including carpentry shops, centuries-old family pickle stores, and traditional machiya townhouses, for which the city is renowned. One such home stands out with its freshly restored wood exterior and an artwork at the entrance that hints at what’s now inside: a one-bed accommodation with a rotating photography library and gallery.
Kimberly Hughes
Freelance writer/translator
Kimberly Hughes, originally from the southwestern U.S. desert, is a Tokyo-based translator and freelance writer covering arts and culture, travel, food/drink and social features from Japan and beyond.
