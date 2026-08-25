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Sea Ranch and Le Corbusier Inspired This €1M French Riviera Villa by Jean ParenteView 15 Photos

Sea Ranch and Le Corbusier Inspired This €1M French Riviera Villa by Jean Parente

Surrounded by pine trees and terraces, the low-lying home is firmly rooted in the Provençal landscape.
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Location: La Cadière-d’Azur, France

Price: €1,150,000 (approximately $1,343,188 USD)

Architect: Jean Parente

Year: 1983

Footprint: 2,153 square feet (4 beds, 1.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.5 acres

From the Listing: "Designed by Jean Parente in 1983, this villa with its fragmented silhouette represents a remarkable dialogue between vernacular heritage and the modernist architecture of the French Riviera. At the heart of a landscaped, terraced plot, the house unfolds over a single level. It is organized into three successive volumes, each housing different functions. The central volume features generous living spaces: a double-height living room with a fireplace and a dining area adjacent to a fitted kitchen, accessible via a sliding door. A mezzanine provides additional living space that can serve as an office, library, TV lounge, or reading area. Two shaded terraces complete this through-space. The living room leads to the night area, divided into two wings. The first wing includes three bedrooms with private terraces, a shower room, a dressing room, and ample storage. The second wing features a large primary bedroom with a bathroom and dressing room, as well as a private terrace. The property is completed by a swimming pool and several parking spaces. This listing is located in the hinterland of Bandol, outside the village of La Cadière-d’Azur in the Var department, in the heart of an exceptional landscaped environment of terraces and pine trees."

As he was designing this residence, architect Jean Parente drew inspiration from projects like the Cité Frugès by Le Corbusier and Sea Ranch.&nbsp;

As he was designing this residence, architect Jean Parente drew inspiration from projects like the Cité Frugès by Le Corbusier and Sea Ranch. 

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The home’s exterior features ochre-tinted concrete, large swathes of glass, and Provençal tile.

The home’s exterior features ochre-tinted concrete, large swathes of glass, and Provençal tile.

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The layout consists of a series of segmented volumes oriented toward the landscape.&nbsp;

The layout consists of a series of segmented volumes oriented toward the landscape. 

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Each of the four bedrooms has its own private terrace.&nbsp;

Each of the four bedrooms has its own private terrace. 

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Jean Parente is known for designing structures that have a deep connection to the Provençal landscape.&nbsp;

Jean Parente is known for designing structures that have a deep connection to the Provençal landscape. 

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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