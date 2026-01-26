SubscribeSign In
In Portland, an '80s Residence Reborn Hits the Market for $1.8M

The revamped Oregon home has a geometric facade, glass bricks galore, and a balcony on each of its three levels.
Location: 2725 SW Sherwood Drive, Portland, Oregon

Price: $1,845,000

Year Built: 1986

Architect: Robert Thompson

Renovation Date: 2019

Renovation Designers: Bright Designlab

Footprint: 3,978 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.25 Acres

From the Agent: "This landmark architectural masterpiece is located on a quiet, dead-end street in Portland Heights, just moments from downtown Portland, OHSU, and Council Crest Park, yet worlds away in a coveted setting. The home seamlessly blends natural outdoor elements with calming interiors through expansive windows, balconies, and tranquil sight lines through the trees. The professional-grade kitchen is loaded with custom cabinetry, premium appliances, a massive island, and dual balcony access. The luxurious primary suite offers a spa-like bath, serene spaces, a sauna, and a walk-in closet. Comfortable bedrooms with built-ins, several bonus areas, low-maintenance outdoor spaces, a three-plus car garage, and ample storage round out the package. Beautifully cared for, carefully maintained, and ready for its next steward, this rare offering is both timeless and extraordinary."

Some of the home’s furnishings are available to purchase along with the property.

The kitchen has custom cabinetry and balcony access.

The current homeowner owns Drop It Modern, a company that makes wall coverings. All the wallpaper in the home, such as the accent wall above, is by the brand. The owner also collaborated with Bright Designlab on the home’s renovation.

The residence borders&nbsp;Marquam Nature Park, and many of its rooms over views of the lush landscape.

The primary bath includes a sauna.

There are balconies on every level of the home, facing out toward the park.&nbsp;

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

