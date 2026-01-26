In Portland, an ’80s Residence Reborn Hits the Market for $1.8M

Footprint: 3,978 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 0.25 Acres

From the Agent: "This landmark architectural masterpiece is located on a quiet, dead-end street in Portland Heights, just moments from downtown Portland, OHSU, and Council Crest Park, yet worlds away in a coveted setting. The home seamlessly blends natural outdoor elements with calming interiors through expansive windows, balconies, and tranquil sight lines through the trees. The professional-grade kitchen is loaded with custom cabinetry, premium appliances, a massive island, and dual balcony access. The luxurious primary suite offers a spa-like bath, serene spaces, a sauna, and a walk-in closet. Comfortable bedrooms with built-ins, several bonus areas, low-maintenance outdoor spaces, a three-plus car garage, and ample storage round out the package. Beautifully cared for, carefully maintained, and ready for its next steward, this rare offering is both timeless and extraordinary."