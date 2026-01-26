In Portland, an ’80s Residence Reborn Hits the Market for $1.8M
Location: 2725 SW Sherwood Drive, Portland, Oregon
Price: $1,845,000
Year Built: 1986
Architect: Robert Thompson
Renovation Date: 2019
Renovation Designers: Bright Designlab
Footprint: 3,978 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 0.25 Acres
From the Agent: "This landmark architectural masterpiece is located on a quiet, dead-end street in Portland Heights, just moments from downtown Portland, OHSU, and Council Crest Park, yet worlds away in a coveted setting. The home seamlessly blends natural outdoor elements with calming interiors through expansive windows, balconies, and tranquil sight lines through the trees. The professional-grade kitchen is loaded with custom cabinetry, premium appliances, a massive island, and dual balcony access. The luxurious primary suite offers a spa-like bath, serene spaces, a sauna, and a walk-in closet. Comfortable bedrooms with built-ins, several bonus areas, low-maintenance outdoor spaces, a three-plus car garage, and ample storage round out the package. Beautifully cared for, carefully maintained, and ready for its next steward, this rare offering is both timeless and extraordinary."
2725 SW Sherwood Drive in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,845,000 by Eric Hagstette of Inhabit Real Estate.
