SubscribeSign In
The ’80s Are Alive and Well in This Pristine Glass Brick Home Asking $1.5MView 13 Photos

The ’80s Are Alive and Well in This Pristine Glass Brick Home Asking $1.5M

Set in Portland, Oregon, the dwelling was designed by TVA Architects founder Robert Thompson, who also envisioned the nearby Nike World Headquarters.
Text by
View 13 Photos

Location: 3232 SW Upper Cascade, Portland, Oregon

Price: $1,494,000

Architect: Robert Thompson of TVA Architects

Year Built: 1988

Footprint: 3,727 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.2 acres

From the Agent: "An icon of ’80s modern architecture, this home in Arlington Heights was originally designed by celebrated Portland architect Robert "Bob" Thompson, founding principal of TVA Architects. The home is sited in the middle of Washington Park’s Hoyt Arboretum Nature Preserve and right next to Portland’s beloved Wildwood Trail. This creates a fantastic juxtaposition of brilliant modern architecture immersed in nature. The approach to the home winds down a forested lane through the lush park to the small pocket neighborhood nestled inside. Built in 1988, the home was commissioned concurrently with early TVA work on the Nike World Campus, and has design sensibilities in common. It is composed of simple and elegant yet striking geometric forms featuring softly curved and quarter radius walls, architectural slotted reveals, open two-story ceilings with oculus skylights, sweeping walls of glass block, tubular steel posts and railings, and dramatic walls of glass. Bob Thompson’s design remains intact in this ’88 time capsule, and the impressive quality construction leaves the home in pristine condition today. If you’re a devotee of modern architecture and want a daily dose of inspiration and comfortable living immersed in nature, this home might be the one for you."

The ’80s Are Alive and Well in This Pristine Glass Brick Home Asking $1.5M - Photo 1 of 12 -
The front facade is defined by walls of glass bricks and swooping curves that form a retaining wall around the pool.

The front facade is defined by walls of glass bricks and swooping curves that form a retaining wall around the pool.

The ’80s Are Alive and Well in This Pristine Glass Brick Home Asking $1.5M - Photo 3 of 12 -
The ’80s Are Alive and Well in This Pristine Glass Brick Home Asking $1.5M - Photo 4 of 12 -
The double-height living area is framed on two sides by massive windows and topped with an oculus.

The double-height living area is framed on two sides by massive windows and topped with an oculus.

The ’80s Are Alive and Well in This Pristine Glass Brick Home Asking $1.5M - Photo 6 of 12 -
A glass block wall with a clerestory and a floor-to-ceiling picture window bring ample sunlight into the kitchen.

A glass block wall with a clerestory and a floor-to-ceiling picture window bring ample sunlight into the kitchen.

The ’80s Are Alive and Well in This Pristine Glass Brick Home Asking $1.5M - Photo 8 of 12 -
More glass blocks enclose a curving wall that runs alongside the staircase.

More glass blocks enclose a curving wall that runs alongside the staircase.

The ’80s Are Alive and Well in This Pristine Glass Brick Home Asking $1.5M - Photo 10 of 12 -
The ’80s Are Alive and Well in This Pristine Glass Brick Home Asking $1.5M - Photo 11 of 12 -
The home is set in a nature preserve and surrounded by dense forest.

The home is set in a nature preserve and surrounded by dense forest.

3232 SW Upper Cascade in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,494,000 by Jeff Weithman of Real Estate through Design and Marcia Weiss of (W)here Real Estate.

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.