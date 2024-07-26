The ’80s Are Alive and Well in This Pristine Glass Brick Home Asking $1.5M

From the Agent: "An icon of ’80s modern architecture, this home in Arlington Heights was originally designed by celebrated Portland architect Robert "Bob" Thompson, founding principal of TVA Architects. The home is sited in the middle of Washington Park’s Hoyt Arboretum Nature Preserve and right next to Portland’s beloved Wildwood Trail. This creates a fantastic juxtaposition of brilliant modern architecture immersed in nature. The approach to the home winds down a forested lane through the lush park to the small pocket neighborhood nestled inside. Built in 1988, the home was commissioned concurrently with early TVA work on the Nike World Campus, and has design sensibilities in common. It is composed of simple and elegant yet striking geometric forms featuring softly curved and quarter radius walls, architectural slotted reveals, open two-story ceilings with oculus skylights, sweeping walls of glass block, tubular steel posts and railings, and dramatic walls of glass. Bob Thompson’s design remains intact in this ’88 time capsule, and the impressive quality construction leaves the home in pristine condition today. If you’re a devotee of modern architecture and want a daily dose of inspiration and comfortable living immersed in nature, this home might be the one for you."