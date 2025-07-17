You Can See Downtown L.A. From This Tranquil Topanga Home Asking $1.6M

Footprint: 1,136 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 0.27 acres

From the Agent: "A house built for its site—positioned atop the crest of a hill to offer unobstructed views of the Santa Monica Mountains to the north, scenic canyon views to the south, and maximum privacy for its gardens, patios, and decks. It was originally built in 1973, with a modernist design vocabulary that references the Sea Ranch in Northern California. The post-and-beam structure, with its steep shed roofs and vaulted ceilings, enhances the impression of openness and space. A dramatic corridor entryway divides the living and dining areas from the more private bedroom wing. Redwood decks found at both sides of the home are accessed via glass sliding doors, creating a continuity between indoors and out. To the south, a trellis shelters the interior and exterior dining areas from the afternoon sun. From the southeast edge of the property, there’s an extraordinary view of Downtown Los Angeles. The rare Topanga Canyon home has been professionally updated with newer systems, top-of-line kitchen equipment, double-pane wood windows and doors, and a concrete paved drive. With its combination of thoughtful design, contemporary system updates, ocean breezes, and nearby hiking trails, this home and location embody all of the most desirable attributes of Topanga living."