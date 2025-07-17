SubscribeSign In
You Can See Downtown L.A. From This Tranquil Topanga Home Asking $1.6M

Set high on a hilltop, the updated two-bedroom house has a sprawling deck with an outdoor shower and a barrel sauna.
Text by
Location: 20790 Medley Lane, Topanga, California

Price: $1,600,000

Year Built: 1973

Footprint: 1,136 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 0.27 acres

From the Agent: "A house built for its site—positioned atop the crest of a hill to offer unobstructed views of the Santa Monica Mountains to the north, scenic canyon views to the south, and maximum privacy for its gardens, patios, and decks. It was originally built in 1973, with a modernist design vocabulary that references the Sea Ranch in Northern California. The post-and-beam structure, with its steep shed roofs and vaulted ceilings, enhances the impression of openness and space. A dramatic corridor entryway divides the living and dining areas from the more private bedroom wing. Redwood decks found at both sides of the home are accessed via glass sliding doors, creating a continuity between indoors and out. To the south, a trellis shelters the interior and exterior dining areas from the afternoon sun. From the southeast edge of the property, there’s an extraordinary view of Downtown Los Angeles. The rare Topanga Canyon home has been professionally updated with newer systems, top-of-line kitchen equipment, double-pane wood windows and doors, and a concrete paved drive. With its combination of thoughtful design, contemporary system updates, ocean breezes, and nearby hiking trails, this home and location embody all of the most desirable attributes of Topanga living."

The vaulted ceilings reach up to 14 feet at their tallest point.

The home has many floor-to-ceiling windows, and clerestories dot the roofline.

The gardens are home to drought-tolerant native and mediterranean plants, including citrus trees.

The deck includes both a barrel sauna and an outdoor shower.

Top photo by Sterling Reed

20790 Medley Lane in Topanga, California, is currently listed for $1,600,000 by Nate Cole and Lilian Pfaff of Modern California House.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

