After a Top-to-Bottom Revamp, a ’70s Portland Home Seeks $2M

Lot Size: 0.32 Acres

From the Agent: "As modernism evolved into a new era, this 1971 Montclair split-level house took form. Decades later, in 2015, it was taken to the studs and thoughtfully reimagined by Risa Boyer of Risa Boyer Architecture. The new plan has five bedrooms—including a bright main-level primary en suite with spa-like bath —3.5 additional baths, and a lower level with den, flex room, and family room opening to a patio with a saltwater hot tub. The chef’s kitchen features double Wolf ovens, a Sub-Zero fridge, and an Asko dishwasher. Multizone heating and cooling, an EV charger, and sustainable design bring performance in sync with beauty."

