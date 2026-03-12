SubscribeSign In
After a Top-to-Bottom Revamp, a ’70s Portland Home Seeks $2M

Risa Boyer Architecture reworked the plan, restored the fireplaces, and installed skylights, windows, and fresh finishes.
Location: 7155 SW Westgate Way, Portland, Oregon

Price: $1,968,000

Year Built: 1971

Renovation Date: 2015

Renovation Architect: Risa Boyer Architecture

Footprint: 3,635 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.32 Acres

From the Agent: "As modernism evolved into a new era, this 1971 Montclair split-level house took form. Decades later, in 2015, it was taken to the studs and thoughtfully reimagined by Risa Boyer of Risa Boyer Architecture. The new plan has five bedrooms—including a bright main-level primary en suite with spa-like bath —3.5 additional baths, and a lower level with den, flex room, and family room opening to a patio with a saltwater hot tub. The chef’s kitchen features double Wolf ovens, a Sub-Zero fridge, and an Asko dishwasher. Multizone heating and cooling, an EV charger, and sustainable design bring performance in sync with beauty."

See more projects by Risa Boyer Architecture on Dwell

The pitched roof reaches its apex above the living area, which has a clearstory, skylight, and large windows.

The kitchen cabinetry is made from book-matched walnut.

The floating staircase treads and the flooring are made from oak.

The renovation restored the home’s original fireplaces.

A custom accordion door opens the living room to the patio and backyard.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

