After a Top-to-Bottom Revamp, a ’70s Portland Home Seeks $2M
Location: 7155 SW Westgate Way, Portland, Oregon
Price: $1,968,000
Year Built: 1971
Renovation Date: 2015
Renovation Architect: Risa Boyer Architecture
Footprint: 3,635 square feet (4 bedrooms, 4.5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.32 Acres
From the Agent: "As modernism evolved into a new era, this 1971 Montclair split-level house took form. Decades later, in 2015, it was taken to the studs and thoughtfully reimagined by Risa Boyer of Risa Boyer Architecture. The new plan has five bedrooms—including a bright main-level primary en suite with spa-like bath —3.5 additional baths, and a lower level with den, flex room, and family room opening to a patio with a saltwater hot tub. The chef’s kitchen features double Wolf ovens, a Sub-Zero fridge, and an Asko dishwasher. Multizone heating and cooling, an EV charger, and sustainable design bring performance in sync with beauty."
7155 SW Westgate Way in Portland, Oregon, is currently listed for $1,968,000 by Jeff Weithman of Real Estate Through Design.
