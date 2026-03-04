SubscribeSign In
In Connecticut, a ’70s Home Set High in the Treetops Asks $1.6M

Designed by Leonard Perfido, the residence has an angular exterior, a lofted, wood-wrapped living room, and an elevated pool surrounded by foliage.
Location: 14 Codfish Lane, Weston, Connecticut

Price: $1,649,000

Year Built: 1974

Architect: Leonard Perfido

Footprint: 3,779 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 2 Acres

From the Agent: "This home was designed by internationally acclaimed architect Leonard. This is a unique opportunity to live in a home equally well suited for formal, elegant entertaining and casual, daily living. Recent upgrades include a new home theater and fitness room, a firepit, an upgraded electrical system (with a smart panel and Tesla charger), a renovated garage (with a puppy spa care station), and new lighting. The site is a quiet, serene area located in lower Weston nearby the Fairfield-Westport-Weston ‘Four Corners’ which is convenient to commuting, shops, and restaurants."

The timber-wrapped living room is warmed by a woodburning fireplace.

An additional living area is lofted above the main floor.

The home includes a large office with several desks and long banks of windows.

Floor-to-ceiling windows frame forest views in one of the home’s bedrooms.

A heated, 50-foot-long gunite pool overlooks the perennial garden and surrounding woods.

14 Codfish Lane in Weston, Connecticut, is currently listed for $1,649,000 by Ryan Cornell of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

