In Connecticut, a ’70s Home Set High in the Treetops Asks $1.6M
Location: 14 Codfish Lane, Weston, Connecticut
Price: $1,649,000
Year Built: 1974
Architect: Leonard Perfido
Footprint: 3,779 square feet (3 bedrooms, 3 baths)
Lot Size: 2 Acres
From the Agent: "This home was designed by internationally acclaimed architect Leonard. This is a unique opportunity to live in a home equally well suited for formal, elegant entertaining and casual, daily living. Recent upgrades include a new home theater and fitness room, a firepit, an upgraded electrical system (with a smart panel and Tesla charger), a renovated garage (with a puppy spa care station), and new lighting. The site is a quiet, serene area located in lower Weston nearby the Fairfield-Westport-Weston ‘Four Corners’ which is convenient to commuting, shops, and restaurants."
14 Codfish Lane in Weston, Connecticut, is currently listed for $1,649,000 by Ryan Cornell of William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty.
