In Connecticut, a ’70s Home Set High in the Treetops Asks $1.6M

From the Agent: "This home was designed by internationally acclaimed architect Leonard. This is a unique opportunity to live in a home equally well suited for formal, elegant entertaining and casual, daily living. Recent upgrades include a new home theater and fitness room, a firepit, an upgraded electrical system (with a smart panel and Tesla charger), a renovated garage (with a puppy spa care station), and new lighting. The site is a quiet, serene area located in lower Weston nearby the Fairfield-Westport-Weston ‘Four Corners’ which is convenient to commuting, shops, and restaurants."