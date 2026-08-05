In Paris, a Top-Floor Apartment Wrapped in Top-Shelf Materials Seeks €1.1M
Location: 3rd Arrondissement, Paris, France
Price: €1,135,000 (approximately $1,308,115 USD)
Year: 2024
Architect: Jules Brisson
Footprint: 732 square feet (2 bed, 1 bath)
From the Agent: "Conceived as a total work of art, this project was designed by architect and designer Jules Brisson in 2024. Its layout stands out for its meticulous attention to material selection and treatment, creating a warm and intimate atmosphere. Located on the fourth and top floor with an elevator, the apartment is laid out in a T-shaped floor plan. The spacious living area, with over 13 feet of ceiling height and exposed beams, features a living room with a woodburning stove and a dining area. A fully equipped kitchen in brushed stainless steel completes the living spaces. The night area includes two bedrooms, a bathroom, separate toilet, and built-in storage. Two cellars and an attic provide additional storage space. This property enjoys a prime location just steps from Place des Vosges, in the highly sought-after 3rd arrondissement of Paris."
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This 3rd Arrondissement apartment in Paris, France is listed for €1,135,000 by Architecture de Collection.
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TopicsReal Estate
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