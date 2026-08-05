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In Paris, a Top-Floor Apartment Wrapped in Top-Shelf Materials Seeks €1.1MView 10 Photos

In Paris, a Top-Floor Apartment Wrapped in Top-Shelf Materials Seeks €1.1M

Architect Jules Brisson brought in okoumé wood panels, tiles from Portugal, and a trove of vintage furniture for this flat in Le Marais.
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Location: 3rd Arrondissement, Paris, France

Price: €1,135,000 (approximately $1,308,115 USD)

Year: 2024

Architect: Jules Brisson

Footprint: 732 square feet (2 bed, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "Conceived as a total work of art, this project was designed by architect and designer Jules Brisson in 2024. Its layout stands out for its meticulous attention to material selection and treatment, creating a warm and intimate atmosphere. Located on the fourth and top floor with an elevator, the apartment is laid out in a T-shaped floor plan. The spacious living area, with over 13 feet of ceiling height and exposed beams, features a living room with a woodburning stove and a dining area. A fully equipped kitchen in brushed stainless steel completes the living spaces. The night area includes two bedrooms, a bathroom, separate toilet, and built-in storage. Two cellars and an attic provide additional storage space. This property enjoys a prime location just steps from Place des Vosges, in the highly sought-after 3rd arrondissement of Paris."

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In Paris, a Top-Floor Apartment Wrapped in Top-Shelf Materials Seeks €1.1M - Photo 3 of 10 -
Architect Jules Brisson founded Studio d’Architecture Brisson in 2018.&nbsp;

Architect Jules Brisson founded Studio d’Architecture Brisson in 2018. 

In Paris, a Top-Floor Apartment Wrapped in Top-Shelf Materials Seeks €1.1M - Photo 5 of 10 -
In Paris, a Top-Floor Apartment Wrapped in Top-Shelf Materials Seeks €1.1M - Photo 6 of 10 -
The living room feature okoumé wood paneling, tiles from Portugal, and a woodburning stove.&nbsp;

The living room feature okoumé wood paneling, tiles from Portugal, and a woodburning stove. 

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In Paris, a Top-Floor Apartment Wrapped in Top-Shelf Materials Seeks €1.1M - Photo 9 of 10 -
The apartment is located in Paris’s 3rd arrondissement, which is known for its 17th-century architecture and contemporary galleries.

The apartment is located in Paris’s 3rd arrondissement, which is known for its 17th-century architecture and contemporary galleries.

This 3rd Arrondissement apartment in Paris, France is listed for €1,135,000 by Architecture de Collection

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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