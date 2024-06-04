We’re Searching for the Most Luminous Homes in America

SubscribeSign In
Our annual design competition is back—and we want to see your work!
Submit your projects by July 12, 2024. Winners will be featured on dwell.com and in Dwell Magazine later this year.
Daylighting is one of those architectural techniques where the "Goldilocks effect" rings true: Too much sunlight can lead to heat buildup and harsh glares, while too little can create a—well—flat-out depressing atmosphere.

With our 2024 Andersen Bright Ideas Awards, we want to celebrate those spaces that strike the perfect balance, where natural light adds depth, dimension, and texture, while maintaining a gentle, golden glow.

"We’re looking for design that uses daylight and views in creative ways. It’s not always about letting in the most natural light possible or totally dissolving boundaries. It's about intentionality—finding the right moments to frame and heightening experiences," says William Hanley, Dwell’s editor-in-chief. 

The 2024 awards will honor newly completed residential projects in two categories: single- and multi-family. Each category will have one winner that exhibits excellence in fenestration and daylighting.

The winning projects do not need to include Andersen® windows or doors, or be a certain shape, style, or size. And, if you have submitted in years past, you are welcome to reenter.

Selection of Winners 

We’ll announce the two winning projects online on October 7. Winners will also be featured in print in the November/December issue of Dwell Magazine.

How to Submit 

Upload your project(s) between now and July 12, 2024. The more details and photos, the better! You may submit multiple entries in each category. Submit your project(s) here

Award Criteria 

The competition is open to licensed architects and firms in the U.S.: 

1. Creative in their approach to fenestration and daylighting. 

2. Environmentally responsible with safe, healthy living spaces that incorporate recycled, renewable, or otherwise sustainable materials. 

3. Structurally innovative in their use of new materials and/or methods.

4. Aesthetically innovative with their use of new forms and finishes.

5. Contextualized and responsive to their surroundings. 

Panel of Judges 

Winners and runners-up will be determined by our panel of judges, which includes:

Brandon Berg, VP of Research & Development at Andersen

William Hanley, Editor-in-Chief of Dwell

Henry Ng, Ideas of Order

Jenny French and Anda French, French 2D 

Fauzia Khanani, Studio Fōr 

NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS CONTEST. VOID IN PUERTO RICO AND WHERE PROHIBITED. Contest begins at 12:00:01 pm PT on 6/1/24 and ends at 10:00:01 pm PT on 7/12/24. Open to licensed Architects who are current legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, and who are at least 18 and age of majority at the time of entry. The term "Architect" means an individual or firm who or that, as the case may be, is licensed to practice architecture, a licensed builder/contractor, or other licensed design/build professional. See the Official Rules here https://assets.dwell.com/pdfs/Andersen_2024_Bright_Ideas_Contest_Official_Rules.pdf for detailed entry instructions, eligibility requirements, judging criteria, and other contest details. Winning entries may be featured in editorial coverage on Dwell.com and in Dwell magazine. Sponsor: Andersen Windows, Inc., 100 Fourth Avenue North, Bayport, MN 55003; Administrator: Recurrent Ventures Inc., 601 W. 26th Street, Floor 13, Suite 1350, New York, NY 10001. Andersen Windows, Inc. collects certain categories of personal information and uses this information in various ways, including contest fulfillment, order fulfillment and providing product information and services to you. For more information, see: https://www.andersenwindows.com/support/privacy/.  

Dwell Staff
Questions? Pitches? Email edit@dwell.com

Published

