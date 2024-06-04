We’re Searching for the Most Luminous Homes in America
Partner Story
Daylighting is one of those architectural techniques where the "Goldilocks effect" rings true: Too much sunlight can lead to heat buildup and harsh glares, while too little can create a—well—flat-out depressing atmosphere.
With our 2024 Andersen Bright Ideas Awards, we want to celebrate those spaces that strike the perfect balance, where natural light adds depth, dimension, and texture, while maintaining a gentle, golden glow.
"We’re looking for design that uses daylight and views in creative ways. It’s not always about letting in the most natural light possible or totally dissolving boundaries. It's about intentionality—finding the right moments to frame and heightening experiences," says William Hanley, Dwell’s editor-in-chief.
The 2024 awards will honor newly completed residential projects in two categories: single- and multi-family. Each category will have one winner that exhibits excellence in fenestration and daylighting.
The winning projects do not need to include Andersen® windows or doors, or be a certain shape, style, or size. And, if you have submitted in years past, you are welcome to reenter.
Selection of Winners
We’ll announce the two winning projects online on October 7. Winners will also be featured in print in the November/December issue of Dwell Magazine.
How to Submit
Upload your project(s) between now and July 12, 2024. The more details and photos, the better! You may submit multiple entries in each category. Submit your project(s) here.
Award Criteria
The competition is open to licensed architects and firms in the U.S.:
1. Creative in their approach to fenestration and daylighting.
2. Environmentally responsible with safe, healthy living spaces that incorporate recycled, renewable, or otherwise sustainable materials.
3. Structurally innovative in their use of new materials and/or methods.
4. Aesthetically innovative with their use of new forms and finishes.
5. Contextualized and responsive to their surroundings.
Panel of Judges
Winners and runners-up will be determined by our panel of judges, which includes:
Brandon Berg, VP of Research & Development at Andersen
William Hanley, Editor-in-Chief of Dwell
Henry Ng, Ideas of Order
Jenny French and Anda French, French 2D
Fauzia Khanani, Studio Fōr
Explore last year’s honorees:
Winner: This 30-Square-Foot Addition Makes Room For a Japanese Soaking Tub
Runner-Up: A Net-Zero Mountain Retreat Looks to the Past for Inspiration
Honorable Mention: Bold Materials Usher This Traditional Barn Into the Modern Era
Honorable Mention: A Remote Island Home Accessible Only by Boat Is Immersed Into the Rugged Maine Coast
Honorable Mention: Daring Dormers Breathe New Life into a Derelict 1930s Farmhouse
NO PURCHASE NECESSARY TO ENTER OR WIN THIS CONTEST. VOID IN PUERTO RICO AND WHERE PROHIBITED. Contest begins at 12:00:01 pm PT on 6/1/24 and ends at 10:00:01 pm PT on 7/12/24. Open to licensed Architects who are current legal residents of the 50 U.S. states and the District of Columbia, and who are at least 18 and age of majority at the time of entry. The term "Architect" means an individual or firm who or that, as the case may be, is licensed to practice architecture, a licensed builder/contractor, or other licensed design/build professional. See the Official Rules here https://assets.dwell.com/pdfs/Andersen_2024_Bright_Ideas_Contest_Official_Rules.pdf for detailed entry instructions, eligibility requirements, judging criteria, and other contest details. Winning entries may be featured in editorial coverage on Dwell.com and in Dwell magazine. Sponsor: Andersen Windows, Inc., 100 Fourth Avenue North, Bayport, MN 55003; Administrator: Recurrent Ventures Inc., 601 W. 26th Street, Floor 13, Suite 1350, New York, NY 10001. Andersen Windows, Inc. collects certain categories of personal information and uses this information in various ways, including contest fulfillment, order fulfillment and providing product information and services to you. For more information, see: https://www.andersenwindows.com/support/privacy/.
