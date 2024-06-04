We’re Searching for the Most Luminous Homes in America

Daylighting is one of those architectural techniques where the "Goldilocks effect" rings true: Too much sunlight can lead to heat buildup and harsh glares, while too little can create a—well—flat-out depressing atmosphere. With our 2024 Andersen Bright Ideas Awards, we want to celebrate those spaces that strike the perfect balance, where natural light adds depth, dimension, and texture, while maintaining a gentle, golden glow. "We’re looking for design that uses daylight and views in creative ways. It’s not always about letting in the most natural light possible or totally dissolving boundaries. It's about intentionality—finding the right moments to frame and heightening experiences," says William Hanley, Dwell’s editor-in-chief.

The 2024 awards will honor newly completed residential projects in two categories: single- and multi-family. Each category will have one winner that exhibits excellence in fenestration and daylighting. The winning projects do not need to include Andersen® windows or doors, or be a certain shape, style, or size. And, if you have submitted in years past, you are welcome to reenter. Selection of Winners

We’ll announce the two winning projects online on October 7. Winners will also be featured in print in the November/December issue of Dwell Magazine.

How to Submit Upload your project(s) between now and July 12, 2024. The more details and photos, the better! You may submit multiple entries in each category. Submit your project(s) here.

Award Criteria The competition is open to licensed architects and firms in the U.S.: 1. Creative in their approach to fenestration and daylighting.

2. Environmentally responsible with safe, healthy living spaces that incorporate recycled, renewable, or otherwise sustainable materials. 3. Structurally innovative in their use of new materials and/or methods. 4. Aesthetically innovative with their use of new forms and finishes.

5. Contextualized and responsive to their surroundings. Panel of Judges Winners and runners-up will be determined by our panel of judges, which includes:

Brandon Berg, VP of Research & Development at Andersen William Hanley, Editor-in-Chief of Dwell Henry Ng, Ideas of Order

Jenny French and Anda French, French 2D Fauzia Khanani, Studio Fōr