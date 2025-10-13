This $725K Berkeley Home Is Part of the City’s History
Location: 1814 Sixth St, Berkeley, California
Price: $725,000
Year Built: 1878
Footprint: 704 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)
Lot Size: 0.07 Acres
From the Agent: "Step into a rare piece of Berkeley history with the Joseph Alphonso House, a beautifully preserved workman’s cottage built around 1878 and recognized as a city landmark in 1992. Workman’s cottages were modest 19th-century homes built for artisans and tradespeople—compact in scale but often accented with Victorian detail. Few remain in Berkeley today, making this home a cherished link to the city’s working-class beginnings. This one-bedroom, one-bath residence is raised above the street to protect against flooding. The home retains its 19th-century craftsmanship in its 20-by-30-foot footprint and original detailing. Inside, it lives larger than its size suggests, featuring a sleeping loft and a custom-designed office nook that maximize space and functionality for contemporary living."
1814 Sixth Street in Berkeley, California, is currently listed for $725,000 by Megan Micco of Compass.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.