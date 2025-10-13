This $725K Berkeley Home Is Part of the City’s History

SubscribeSign In
Designated as a landmark in 1992, the well-preserved residence is a prime example of a 19th-century workman’s cottage.
Text by
Location: 1814 Sixth St, Berkeley, California

Price: $725,000

Year Built: 1878

Footprint: 704 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 0.07 Acres

From the Agent: "Step into a rare piece of Berkeley history with the Joseph Alphonso House, a beautifully preserved workman’s cottage built around 1878 and recognized as a city landmark in 1992. Workman’s cottages were modest 19th-century homes built for artisans and tradespeople—compact in scale but often accented with Victorian detail. Few remain in Berkeley today, making this home a cherished link to the city’s working-class beginnings. This one-bedroom, one-bath residence is raised above the street to protect against flooding. The home retains its 19th-century craftsmanship in its 20-by-30-foot footprint and original detailing. Inside, it lives larger than its size suggests, featuring a sleeping loft and a custom-designed office nook that maximize space and functionality for contemporary living."

The home was likely constructed by C.W. Davis and E.R. Forsyth, prominent builders in Berkeley’s early Victorian era.&nbsp;

The home has been carefully preserved as a tribute to Berkeley’s history, and in 1992 it was recognized as a city landmark.

The home has been renovated and rehabilitated over the past decade, with over $170,000 spent on improvements.

The backyard has irrigated, raised planter beds and a detached studio.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

