This $725K Berkeley Home Is Part of the City’s History

Footprint: 704 square feet (1 bedroom, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 0.07 Acres

From the Agent: "Step into a rare piece of Berkeley history with the Joseph Alphonso House, a beautifully preserved workman’s cottage built around 1878 and recognized as a city landmark in 1992. Workman’s cottages were modest 19th-century homes built for artisans and tradespeople—compact in scale but often accented with Victorian detail. Few remain in Berkeley today, making this home a cherished link to the city’s working-class beginnings. This one-bedroom, one-bath residence is raised above the street to protect against flooding. The home retains its 19th-century craftsmanship in its 20-by-30-foot footprint and original detailing. Inside, it lives larger than its size suggests, featuring a sleeping loft and a custom-designed office nook that maximize space and functionality for contemporary living."