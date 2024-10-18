SubscribeSign In
You’d Never Believe This €3M French Home Was Once an Old Hunting Lodge

Built in 1890, the brick house outside Paris has been transformed from top to bottom—and it comes with a detached cottage and a heated swimming pool.
Text by
Location: Rueil-Malmaison, France

Price: €2,990,000 (approximately $3,281,009 USD)

Year Built: 1890

Footprint: 4,359 square feet (six bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.64 acres

From the Agent: "Steeped in history, this former hunting lodge comes with a caretaker’s lodge and a heated swimming pool. The property includes a spacious living/reception room with a conservatory, a well-equipped kitchen with dining facilities, a library, and a family room. A landing leads to three spacious bedrooms, two bathroom, and a self-contained studio apartment. The second floor comprises a primary suite, shower room, dressing room, and utility room, and an additional bedroom with bath is on the top floor."

The handsome brick home is set on a serene lot less than an hour's drive from Paris.

A trove of original details can be found throughout, including the large fireplace and ornate ceiling in the living room.

A formal dining area sits steps from the kitchen, overlooking the surrounding greenery.

The private backyard presents an idyllic setting for entertaining, complete with a heated swimming pool and a large deck.

This home in Rueil-Malmaison, France, is currently listed for €2,990,000 (approximately $3,281,009 USD) by Daniel Féau/Luxury Portfolio International.

