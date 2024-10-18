You’d Never Believe This €3M French Home Was Once an Old Hunting Lodge

Footprint: 4,359 square feet (six bedrooms, four baths)

Lot Size: 0.64 acres

From the Agent: "Steeped in history, this former hunting lodge comes with a caretaker’s lodge and a heated swimming pool. The property includes a spacious living/reception room with a conservatory, a well-equipped kitchen with dining facilities, a library, and a family room. A landing leads to three spacious bedrooms, two bathroom, and a self-contained studio apartment. The second floor comprises a primary suite, shower room, dressing room, and utility room, and an additional bedroom with bath is on the top floor."