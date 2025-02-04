In London, a Heavenly Loft in a 19th-Century Chapel Seeks $1.2M

From the Agent: "At the heart of the space, soaring ceilings over six meters high frame four elegant arched sash windows, flooding the interior with south-facing natural light. The bespoke kitchen, crafted by Barnaby Reynolds, showcases exquisite attention to detail with Plywood finishes, complemented by custom joinery throughout. The award-winning mezzanine level overlooks the main living area. This elevated space functions as an additional living area or second bedroom, making it ideal for guests or flexible use. Lighting by Schwung, a Polish design house, adds an understated elegance, complementing the apartment’s minimalist aesthetic. The bathroom combines bespoke woodwork, a roll-top bath, and a walk-in shower, all designed with a meticulous eye for detail. A second floating staircase leads to the principal suite, a calm and light-filled retreat with Scandi-inspired interiors. A floating fireplace introduces a cozy, intimate feel. Custom cabinetry in white ash plywood, finished with Buster + Punch ironmongery, highlights the exceptional craftsmanship seen throughout the home."