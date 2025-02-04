In London, a Heavenly Loft in a 19th-Century Chapel Seeks $1.2M

SubscribeSign In
The top floor of the 1883 structure was converted into an airy home with custom millwork and a suspended sleeping area.
Location: Bavaria Road, London N19, England

Price: £1,000,000 (approximately $1,241,805 USD)

Year Built: 1883

Renovation Architect: West Architecture

Renovation Designer: Casa Botelho

Footprint: 1,296 square feet (2 bedrooms, 1 bath)

From the Agent: "At the heart of the space, soaring ceilings over six meters high frame four elegant arched sash windows, flooding the interior with south-facing natural light. The bespoke kitchen, crafted by Barnaby Reynolds, showcases exquisite attention to detail with Plywood finishes, complemented by custom joinery throughout. The award-winning mezzanine level overlooks the main living area. This elevated space functions as an additional living area or second bedroom, making it ideal for guests or flexible use. Lighting by Schwung, a Polish design house, adds an understated elegance, complementing the apartment’s minimalist aesthetic. The bathroom combines bespoke woodwork, a roll-top bath, and a walk-in shower, all designed with a meticulous eye for detail. A second floating staircase leads to the principal suite, a calm and light-filled retreat with Scandi-inspired interiors. A floating fireplace introduces a cozy, intimate feel. Custom cabinetry in white ash plywood, finished with Buster + Punch ironmongery, highlights the exceptional craftsmanship seen throughout the home."

The folded iron staircase was designed by London-based engineering firm Webb Yates.

A walk-in closet spans an entire wall of the primary suite.

Sliding wood panels cover the primary bedroom’s southeastern-facing frosted windows.

Resin floors with underfoot heating run throughout the apartment.

The wooden bathroom cabinetry was built bespoke for the space.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

