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In Paris, a ’70s Flat With Skyline Views Seeks €570KView 15 Photos

In Paris, a ’70s Flat With Skyline Views Seeks €570K

Updated by ALORS Studio, the 19th-arrondissement apartment comes with fresh cabinetry, custom built-ins, parquet flooring, and a full-length balcony.
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Location: 19th Arrondissement, Paris, France

Price: €570,000 (Approximately $662,881 USD)

Year Built: 1978

Architect: Michel Holley

Renovation Date: 2021

Renovation Architect: ALORS Studio

Footprint: 600 Square Feet (1 Bedroom, 1 Bath)

From the Agent: "Located on a high floor, this balcony apartment is situated in the Flandre district of Paris. Completely renovated by the architects of ALORS Studio, it offers open and bright spaces. The entrance leads to a spacious living area oriented toward the northwest, featuring a living room with a library, a dining area, and a fully equipped kitchen. The apartment also includes a bedroom with balcony access, a shower room, a dressing room, and built-in closets."

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In Paris, a ’70s Flat With Skyline Views Seeks €570K - Photo 3 of 14 -
In Paris, a ’70s Flat With Skyline Views Seeks €570K - Photo 4 of 14 -
Oak parquet flooring runs throughout the home.

Oak parquet flooring runs throughout the home.

Some of the rooms feature raw concrete walls.

Some of the rooms feature raw concrete walls.

The ceramic cabinet handles were designed by the team at ALORS Studio.

The ceramic cabinet handles were designed by the team at ALORS Studio.

The wooden headboard is custom.

The wooden headboard is custom.

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The living room opens to a&nbsp;130-square-foot balcony.

The living room opens to a 130-square-foot balcony.

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In Paris, a ’70s Flat With Skyline Views Seeks €570K - Photo 12 of 14 -
In Paris, a ’70s Flat With Skyline Views Seeks €570K - Photo 13 of 14 -
The facade draws inspiration from the ancient Greek meander motif.

The facade draws inspiration from the ancient Greek meander motif.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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