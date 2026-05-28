In Paris, a ’70s Flat With Skyline Views Seeks €570K

Footprint: 600 Square Feet (1 Bedroom, 1 Bath)

From the Agent: "Located on a high floor, this balcony apartment is situated in the Flandre district of Paris. Completely renovated by the architects of ALORS Studio, it offers open and bright spaces. The entrance leads to a spacious living area oriented toward the northwest, featuring a living room with a library, a dining area, and a fully equipped kitchen. The apartment also includes a bedroom with balcony access, a shower room, a dressing room, and built-in closets."