In Paris, a ’70s Flat With Skyline Views Seeks €570K
Location: 19th Arrondissement, Paris, France
Price: €570,000 (Approximately $662,881 USD)
Year Built: 1978
Architect: Michel Holley
Renovation Date: 2021
Renovation Architect: ALORS Studio
Footprint: 600 Square Feet (1 Bedroom, 1 Bath)
From the Agent: "Located on a high floor, this balcony apartment is situated in the Flandre district of Paris. Completely renovated by the architects of ALORS Studio, it offers open and bright spaces. The entrance leads to a spacious living area oriented toward the northwest, featuring a living room with a library, a dining area, and a fully equipped kitchen. The apartment also includes a bedroom with balcony access, a shower room, a dressing room, and built-in closets."
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This 19th-arrondissement apartment in Paris, France, is currently listed for €570,000 by Architecture de Collection.
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TopicsReal Estate
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