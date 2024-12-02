Cyber Week: Get 35% off Dwell with promo code WEEK35
An '80s Gem by Charles Gwathmey Seeks $8M in Rural Connecticut

Set on 41 private acres, the sculptural home revolves around a massive double-height living room.
Text by
Location: 23 Mauwee Brook Way, Kent, Connecticut

Price: $8,000,000

Architect: Charles Gwathmey

Year Built: 1981

Footprint: 4,500 square feet (four bedrooms, five full and one half baths)

Lot Size: 41 acres 

From the Agent: "Prominent modernist architect Charles Gwathmey (of Guggenheim Museum renovation fame) designed this masterpiece, offering dramatic views, a cascading waterfall, and 40+ acres of landscaped grounds. The property boasts a breathtaking western view of the Litchfield Hills. Just minutes to Kent Center, this exceptional offering provides a tranquil escape while remaining just 90 minutes from NYC. Step inside and discover a light-filled haven with soaring ceilings and curved walls. A Michael Arad–designed addition of a full bedroom suite comes complete with an office and captivating vistas. A tennis court, pool, and spa are also included."

The multilevel home sits far off the road on a lush green lawn, surrounded by soaring trees.

A curved wall of glass makes a dramatic statement in the double-height living room.

The kitchen has glass brick clerestories, a large central island, and lots of counter space.

Curved walls of glass continue into the primary bedroom, which has an angular woodburning fireplace.

In addition to a spacious bathroom fitted with a dual vanity, the primary suite also has a skylit walk-in closet.

23 Mauwee Brook Way, located in Kent, Connecticut, is currently listed for $8,000,000 by Kathryn Clair of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty.

Dwell Staff
