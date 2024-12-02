An ’80s Gem by Charles Gwathmey Seeks $8M in Rural Connecticut

From the Agent: "Prominent modernist architect Charles Gwathmey (of Guggenheim Museum renovation fame) designed this masterpiece, offering dramatic views, a cascading waterfall, and 40+ acres of landscaped grounds. The property boasts a breathtaking western view of the Litchfield Hills. Just minutes to Kent Center, this exceptional offering provides a tranquil escape while remaining just 90 minutes from NYC. Step inside and discover a light-filled haven with soaring ceilings and curved walls. A Michael Arad–designed addition of a full bedroom suite comes complete with an office and captivating vistas. A tennis court, pool, and spa are also included."