An ’80s Gem by Charles Gwathmey Seeks $8M in Rural Connecticut
Location: 23 Mauwee Brook Way, Kent, Connecticut
Price: $8,000,000
Architect: Charles Gwathmey
Year Built: 1981
Footprint: 4,500 square feet (four bedrooms, five full and one half baths)
Lot Size: 41 acres
From the Agent: "Prominent modernist architect Charles Gwathmey (of Guggenheim Museum renovation fame) designed this masterpiece, offering dramatic views, a cascading waterfall, and 40+ acres of landscaped grounds. The property boasts a breathtaking western view of the Litchfield Hills. Just minutes to Kent Center, this exceptional offering provides a tranquil escape while remaining just 90 minutes from NYC. Step inside and discover a light-filled haven with soaring ceilings and curved walls. A Michael Arad–designed addition of a full bedroom suite comes complete with an office and captivating vistas. A tennis court, pool, and spa are also included."
23 Mauwee Brook Way, located in Kent, Connecticut, is currently listed for $8,000,000 by Kathryn Clair of William Pitt Sotheby's International Realty.
