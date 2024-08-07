Get 20% off Dwell with promo code SUMMER20
For €70K, You Can Live Like an Olympian in a Tiny Prefab Pod

Designed for the 1972 games in Munich, the space-age 96-square-foot dwelling could easily serve as a backyard studio.
Text by
Location: Perpignan, France

Price: €70,000 (approximately $76,483 USD)

Architect: Peter Hübner

Renovation By: Clément Cividino Ent.

Footprint: 96 square feet

From the Sellers: "On the occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, our gallery is exhibiting a modular habitable capsule called Casanova for its summer event at the Terra Remota wine estate. These polyhedral modular capsules have a surface area of ​​approximately 96 square feet. Economical and lightweight, they were used for reception facilities and temporary housing. The model we are presenting was used to welcome athletes for the 1972 Munich Olympic Games. It was found and acquired in 2012 from the Munich-based manufacturer Studenmayer. It had been abandoned for several decades and was destined for destruction. Transported and stored in our infrastructure, it underwent numerous restorations and updates."

Dubbed Casanova, the restored prefab is fully equipped to serve as a home office or meditation station.&nbsp;

The original roof dome, skylight, and side porthole windows were all replaced as part of the remodel. Other updates include new flooring and an upgraded electrical system.

"Wishing to highlight the pod’s polyhedral shape in an elevated way, a custom metal base was also made to accommodate the capsule," says the design team.

The vaulted ceiling gives the interior an airy feeling.

The restoration also introduced a metal staircase and a removable ramp.

