For €70K, You Can Live Like an Olympian in a Tiny Prefab Pod

Renovation By: Clément Cividino Ent.

Footprint: 96 square feet

From the Sellers: "On the occasion of the Paris 2024 Olympic Games, our gallery is exhibiting a modular habitable capsule called Casanova for its summer event at the Terra Remota wine estate. These polyhedral modular capsules have a surface area of ​​approximately 96 square feet. Economical and lightweight, they were used for reception facilities and temporary housing. The model we are presenting was used to welcome athletes for the 1972 Munich Olympic Games. It was found and acquired in 2012 from the Munich-based manufacturer Studenmayer. It had been abandoned for several decades and was destined for destruction. Transported and stored in our infrastructure, it underwent numerous restorations and updates."