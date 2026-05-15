That ’70s Cabin Just Listed in Wisconsin for $445K

Footprint: 3,062 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 1 acre

From the Agent: "Welcome to Camp Green Pine, a four-bedroom, three-bath cabin offering 3,500 square feet of mid­century-modern style with a nostalgic ’70s camp feel. Set on a private one-acre double lot, this home is designed for gathering, with multiple indoor and outdoor living spaces. Thoughtful updates throughout honor its original 1970s character, elevated by designer touches. The entire property is carefully curated to help you reconnect with nature including the spacious bonfire area as well as a cozy screen porch for rainy days. Enjoy Voyager Village amenities including an 18-hole golf course, private lakes, clubhouse dining, an indoor pool and sauna, tennis courts, a fitness center, a dog park, and hiking, biking, snowmobile, and ski trails. Welcome back to camp."