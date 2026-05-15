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That ’70s Cabin Just Listed in Wisconsin for $445KView 15 Photos

That ’70s Cabin Just Listed in Wisconsin for $445K

Timber paneling, wall-to-wall carpet, retro lighting, and three woodburning fireplaces—what more do you need?
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Location: 28931 Tall Moon Circle, Danbury, Wisconsin

Price: $445,000

Year Built: 1970

Footprint: 3,062 square feet (4 bedrooms, 3 baths)

Lot Size: 1 acre

From the Agent: "Welcome to Camp Green Pine, a four-bedroom, three-bath cabin offering 3,500 square feet of mid­century-modern style with a nostalgic ’70s camp feel. Set on a private one-acre double lot, this home is designed for gathering, with multiple indoor and outdoor living spaces. Thoughtful updates throughout honor its original 1970s character, elevated by designer touches. The entire property is carefully curated to help you reconnect with nature including the spacious bonfire area as well as a cozy screen porch for rainy days. Enjoy Voyager Village amenities including an 18-hole golf course, private lakes, clubhouse dining, an indoor pool and sauna, tennis courts, a fitness center, a dog park, and hiking, biking, snowmobile, and ski trails. Welcome back to camp."

The home is set in Voyager Village, which the agent notes is a "recreational community encompassing over 5,000 acres of woodlands, lakes, streams and wetlands in Northwest Wisconsin."

The home is set in Voyager Village, which the agent notes is a "recreational community encompassing over 5,000 acres of woodlands, lakes, streams and wetlands in Northwest Wisconsin."

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Three woodburning fireplaces are spread throughout the home.

Three woodburning fireplaces are spread throughout the home.

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The cabin is being offered fully furnished.

The cabin is being offered fully furnished.

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The current owner converted the garden shed into a detached artist’s studio.

The current owner converted the garden shed into a detached artist’s studio.

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Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

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