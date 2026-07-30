Shaken or Stirred? This $1.4M Kansas City Home Comes With a “Martini Deck”

From the Agent: "Designed by architect Ward Haylett, this 1970s midcentury modern home is one of a kind. The first thing you’ll notice are the mature trees and circle drive. The brick paver walkway creates an inviting path to the front of the home that flows into the entryway. The warm wood cabinetry, open shelving, modern pendant lighting, parquet flooring, linear lines, vaulted ceilings, open loft, natural lighting with floor-to-ceiling windows, and exposed beams all showcase the midcentury vibe. The main level has the first of two primary bedrooms. The first has hardwood floors, a brick fireplace, built-in shelving with pull-down desktops—perfect for a reading nook or mini office—multiple closets, a full en suite, and a sliding glass door leading to the back patio. As you walk through the primary en suite, you’ll come to a den, perfect for a second bedroom, nursery, or playroom. Upstairs there are two more bedrooms, one traditional and the second serving as another primary suite. In the latter, you’ll find a decorative brick wall, multiple closets, a full en suite, and a sliding glass door to a martini deck. Cross the catwalk into the spacious open loft, which is currently set up as an office. The lower level consists of a second kitchen and 1,852 square feet of unfinished space."