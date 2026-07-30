Discover new design ideas every day. Sign up for Dwell’s newsletter
SubscribeSign In
Shaken or Stirred? This $1.4M Kansas City Home Comes With a “Martini Deck”View 15 Photos

Shaken or Stirred? This $1.4M Kansas City Home Comes With a “Martini Deck”

In addition to a private balcony off the primary suite, the 1970 residence has retro orange accents, original brick floors, and a revamped kitchen.
Text by
View 15 Photos

Location: 1024 Huntington Road, Kansas City, Missouri 

Price: $2,000,000

Architect: Ward Haylett

Year Built: 1970

Footprint: 5,946 Square Feet (4 Bed, 4 Bath) 

Lot Size: 0.56 Acres

From the Agent: "Designed by architect Ward Haylett, this 1970s midcentury modern home is one of a kind. The first thing you’ll notice are the mature trees and circle drive. The brick paver walkway creates an inviting path to the front of the home that flows into the entryway. The warm wood cabinetry, open shelving, modern pendant lighting, parquet flooring, linear lines, vaulted ceilings, open loft, natural lighting with floor-to-ceiling windows, and exposed beams all showcase the midcentury vibe. The main level has the first of two primary bedrooms. The first has hardwood floors, a brick fireplace, built-in shelving with pull-down desktops—perfect for a reading nook or mini office—multiple closets, a full en suite, and a sliding glass door leading to the back patio. As you walk through the primary en suite, you’ll come to a den, perfect for a second bedroom, nursery, or playroom. Upstairs there are two more bedrooms, one traditional and the second serving as another primary suite. In the latter, you’ll find a decorative brick wall, multiple closets, a full en suite, and a sliding glass door to a martini deck. Cross the catwalk into the spacious open loft, which is currently set up as an office. The lower level consists of a second kitchen and 1,852 square feet of unfinished space."

Architect Ward Haylett designed a number of homes in the Kansas City area.

Architect Ward Haylett designed a number of homes in the Kansas City area.

Shaken or Stirred? This $1.4M Kansas City Home Comes With a “Martini Deck” - Photo 2 of 15 -

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

Subscribe
Shaken or Stirred? This $1.4M Kansas City Home Comes With a “Martini Deck” - Photo 3 of 15 -
Shaken or Stirred? This $1.4M Kansas City Home Comes With a “Martini Deck” - Photo 4 of 15 -
The updated kitchen has an eight-burner gas stove, streamlined cabinetry, and a wine fridge.

The updated kitchen has an eight-burner gas stove, streamlined cabinetry, and a wine fridge.

Shaken or Stirred? This $1.4M Kansas City Home Comes With a “Martini Deck” - Photo 6 of 15 -
The living room features 18-foot-high vaulted ceilings and a brick fireplace.

The living room features 18-foot-high vaulted ceilings and a brick fireplace.

Shaken or Stirred? This $1.4M Kansas City Home Comes With a “Martini Deck” - Photo 8 of 15 -
Shaken or Stirred? This $1.4M Kansas City Home Comes With a “Martini Deck” - Photo 9 of 15 -
Shaken or Stirred? This $1.4M Kansas City Home Comes With a “Martini Deck” - Photo 10 of 15 -
Shaken or Stirred? This $1.4M Kansas City Home Comes With a “Martini Deck” - Photo 11 of 15 -
Shaken or Stirred? This $1.4M Kansas City Home Comes With a “Martini Deck” - Photo 12 of 15 -
Shaken or Stirred? This $1.4M Kansas City Home Comes With a “Martini Deck” - Photo 13 of 15 -
The upstairs primary bedroom opens to a small "martini deck."

The upstairs primary bedroom opens to a small "martini deck."

The backyard has a small pond, private patio, garden, flower beds, mature trees, and enough open space to potentially add a pool.&nbsp;

The backyard has a small pond, private patio, garden, flower beds, mature trees, and enough open space to potentially add a pool. 

1024 Huntington Rd in Kansas City, Missouri, is currently for $2,000,000 by Sherry Lynn Westhuest at RE/MAX Elite Realtors.

g
Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.

By signing up, you confirm you are 16+, will receive newsletters and promotional content and agree to our Terms of Use and acknowledge the data practices in our Privacy Policy. You may unsubscribe at any time.