Asking $2.2M, This 1930s Topanga Cabin Comes With a Tiny Geodesic Dome

Perched high in the hills, the woodsy home has exposed beams, a stone fireplace, and plentiful patios.
Location: 19963 Observation Drive, Topanga, California

Price: $2,200,000

 Year Built: 1931

Footprint: 1,844 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)

Lot Size: 0.41 acres

From the Agent: "This quintessential Topanga home blends vintage charm with modern amenities. Located in Fernwood, the enchanting property features one of the most breathtaking views that Topanga has to offer. Enter this recently remodeled three-bedroom, three-bath home where the updates compliment the timeless appeal of the original cabin. The living room features amazing views, a river rock fireplace and gorgeous wide-plank oak floors which add warmth and unique character to the home. Included are a detached 600-square-foot guesthouse/studio with a large deck and an adorable 144-square-foot ‘baby’ geodesic dome. The large, spacious terraces and decks with spectacular views are perfect for entertaining friends or basking in the sunshine. Embrace a sustainable lifestyle with a pretty spacious chicken coop, drought-tolerant landscaping, and many majestic, mature oaks."

The historic property is nestled among soaring trees that provide ample shade and privacy.

The newly remodeled kitchen features a central island and custom cabinetry.

The living area features vaulted wood ceilings and picture windows that bring in views of the wooded site.

The home’s three bathrooms feature new fixtures and finishes.

A tiny geodesic dome provides a unique setting for work, meditation, or stargazing.

19963 Observation Drive in Topanga, California, is currently listed for $2,200,000 by Karen Dannenbaum and Teresa Penner of Sotheby's International Realty - Topanga Brokerage.

Real Estate

