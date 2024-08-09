Asking $2.2M, This 1930s Topanga Cabin Comes With a Tiny Geodesic Dome

Footprint: 1,844 square feet (three bedrooms, three baths)



Lot Size: 0.41 acres

From the Agent: "This quintessential Topanga home blends vintage charm with modern amenities. Located in Fernwood, the enchanting property features one of the most breathtaking views that Topanga has to offer. Enter this recently remodeled three-bedroom, three-bath home where the updates compliment the timeless appeal of the original cabin. The living room features amazing views, a river rock fireplace and gorgeous wide-plank oak floors which add warmth and unique character to the home. Included are a detached 600-square-foot guesthouse/studio with a large deck and an adorable 144-square-foot ‘baby’ geodesic dome. The large, spacious terraces and decks with spectacular views are perfect for entertaining friends or basking in the sunshine. Embrace a sustainable lifestyle with a pretty spacious chicken coop, drought-tolerant landscaping, and many majestic, mature oaks."