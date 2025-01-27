Nab This Classic New York City Home for Less Than $700k

New Year’s Sale: Get 20% off Dwell with promo code YEAR20
Set on the edge of an old-growth forest, the three-bedroom house has exposed beams, hardwood floors, and an ample backyard.
Text by
Location: 3030 Bronx Park E, Bronx, NY

Price: $699,000

Year Built: 1930

Footprint: 1,801 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1 bath)

Lot Size: 2,240 square feet

From the Agent: "Welcome to 3030 Bronx Park E, a charming one-family house in the heart of Olinville, the Bronx, offering an incredible opportunity for those with a vision to transform potential into perfection. Built in 1930, this classic home features a generous 1,801 square feet of living space. One of the standout features of this property is the huge backyard, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Additionally, the property includes a an ADU, providing a small, independent living space ideal for guests or rental income."

The home is across the street from Thain Family Forest, an old-growth forest with trails dating back to the precolonial era.

The 1,801-square-foot interior spans four floors, including a basement.

The 1930s home has been lightly updated, although it retains its quintessential&nbsp;exposed brick walls .

The backyard features a studio ADU that’s attached to the main house.

3030 Bronx Park East is in Bronx, New York and is listed for $699,000 by Compass.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

