Nab This Classic New York City Home for Less Than $700k
Location: 3030 Bronx Park E, Bronx, NY
Price: $699,000
Year Built: 1930
Footprint: 1,801 square feet (3 bedrooms, 1 bath)
Lot Size: 2,240 square feet
From the Agent: "Welcome to 3030 Bronx Park E, a charming one-family house in the heart of Olinville, the Bronx, offering an incredible opportunity for those with a vision to transform potential into perfection. Built in 1930, this classic home features a generous 1,801 square feet of living space. One of the standout features of this property is the huge backyard, perfect for entertaining family and friends. Additionally, the property includes a an ADU, providing a small, independent living space ideal for guests or rental income."
3030 Bronx Park East is in Bronx, New York and is listed for $699,000 by Compass.
