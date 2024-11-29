Brick Does the Trick for This Historic £2M House in the English Countryside

Year Built: 1934

Footprint: 4,504 square feet (six bedrooms, four full and two half baths)

From the Agent: "Grade II–listed and with an internal footprint of over 4,500 square feet, this six-bedroom house in Stratford-upon-Avon is wonderfully true to its 1930s origins. Historic features inside and out have been lovingly looked after, with contemporary additions sensitive to its modernist bones. Wrapped by peaceful grounds with plenty of mature plantings and specimen trees, the house sits in one of the area’s finest and most bucolic settings. The surroundings belie the house’s proximity to the town center, just 15 minutes away on foot, as well as the nearby transport connections and wonderful state, private, and grammar schooling options."