Brick Does the Trick for This Historic £2M House in the English Countryside

Set in the medieval market town where Shakespeare was born, the well-preserved 1930s dwelling is something to write home about.
Location: Stratford-upon-Avon, England

Price: £1,975,000 (approximately $2,581,783 USD)

Architect: Henry Walter Simister

Year Built: 1934

Footprint: 4,504 square feet (six bedrooms, four full and two half baths)

From the Agent: "Grade II–listed and with an internal footprint of over 4,500 square feet, this six-bedroom house in Stratford-upon-Avon is wonderfully true to its 1930s origins. Historic features inside and out have been lovingly looked after, with contemporary additions sensitive to its modernist bones. Wrapped by peaceful grounds with plenty of mature plantings and specimen trees, the house sits in one of the area’s finest and most bucolic settings. The surroundings belie the house’s proximity to the town center, just 15 minutes away on foot, as well as the nearby transport connections and wonderful state, private, and grammar schooling options."

Set in the medieval market town of Stratford-upon-Avon, the historic residence has a long profile and a striking redbrick facade.

Beyond the timber-clad living room is the dining area, which is paneled in strips of contrasting wood.

The spacious kitchen is fitted with a central island and custom cabinetry.

The six bedrooms are bright and have leafy views of the home’s gardens.&nbsp;

The property is located on the north side of Stratford-upon-Avon, just a quick walk from the town’s center.

