You Can Score a Palatial Apartment on the French Riviera for $2M

Footprint: 2,292 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 partial baths)

From the Agent: "Discover an exceptional residence nestled within a neo-Moorish building classified as a 20th-century historical monument. Built between 1906 and 1908, this remarkable structure is a precious testament to architectural history. Inside, you’ll be captivated by a rare central patio bathed in light, surrounded by elevated arches and columns inspired by Andalusian Moorish architecture. This unique living space is distinguished by its original architectural details, offering space, light, and beauty. Fully air-conditioned, the apartment revolves around an elegant patio, the true heart of the property. This magnificent room is perfect for entertaining and currently serves as a dining room."