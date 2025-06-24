SubscribeSign In
You Can Score a Palatial Apartment on the French Riviera for $2MView 14 Photos

You Can Score a Palatial Apartment on the French Riviera for $2M

Built in 1906, the ornate residence has sumptuous interiors, a large central patio, and a 700-square-foot deck overlooking Nice.
Text by
View 14 Photos

Location: Nice, Provence-Alpes-Cote D'Azur, 06000 France

Price: $1,982,354

Year Built: 1906 

Footprint: 2,292 square feet (3 bedrooms, 2 full baths, 2 partial baths) 

From the Agent: "Discover an exceptional residence nestled within a neo-Moorish building classified as a 20th-century historical monument. Built between 1906 and 1908, this remarkable structure is a precious testament to architectural history. Inside, you’ll be captivated by a rare central patio bathed in light, surrounded by elevated arches and columns inspired by Andalusian Moorish architecture. This unique living space is distinguished by its original architectural details, offering space, light, and beauty. Fully air-conditioned, the apartment revolves around an elegant patio, the true heart of the property. This magnificent room is perfect for entertaining and currently serves as a dining room."

You Can Score a Palatial Apartment on the French Riviera for $2M - Photo 1 of 13 -
A large indoor patio sits at the heart of the apartment.

A large indoor patio sits at the heart of the apartment.

You Can Score a Palatial Apartment on the French Riviera for $2M - Photo 3 of 13 -
You Can Score a Palatial Apartment on the French Riviera for $2M - Photo 4 of 13 -
You Can Score a Palatial Apartment on the French Riviera for $2M - Photo 5 of 13 -
You Can Score a Palatial Apartment on the French Riviera for $2M - Photo 6 of 13 -
You Can Score a Palatial Apartment on the French Riviera for $2M - Photo 7 of 13 -
You Can Score a Palatial Apartment on the French Riviera for $2M - Photo 8 of 13 -
The living room has Klein blue accents throughout.

The living room has Klein blue accents throughout.

You Can Score a Palatial Apartment on the French Riviera for $2M - Photo 10 of 13 -

Add a caption

Côte d'Azur Sotheby's International Realty
The shower incorporates chromatherapy lights.

The shower incorporates chromatherapy lights.

The dressing room was custom-built by the Italian firm Guzzini &amp; Fontana.

The dressing room was custom-built by the Italian firm Guzzini & Fontana.

&nbsp;The 750-square-foot deck offers unobstructed views of Saint Nicholas Cathedral.

 The 750-square-foot deck offers unobstructed views of Saint Nicholas Cathedral.

w
Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Published

Topics

Real Estate

Get the Real Estate Newsletter

From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.