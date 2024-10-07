Limited tickets remaining: Dwell Open House Los Angeles
This $995K Home Outside Albany Is Packed With 18th-Century Charm

Dating back to 1754, the brick-and-stone Dutch colonial comes with three original fireplaces, a cottagecore kitchen, and a two-story barn.
Text by
Location: 31 William Street Kinderhook, New York

Price: $995,000

Year Built: 1754

Footprint: 3,400 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.75 acres

From the Agent: "Introducing Charbonneau House in the quaint village of Kinderhook. Charbonneau House, an original circa-1754 five-gabled Dutch colonial home with four bedrooms, is crafted of stone and brick and sits on a three-quarter-acre lot and possesses infinite charm in a village full of bewitching houses. As you step inside through a large mudroom off the driveway, the home opens into a large, beamed living area with woodburning fireplaces at both ends of the expanse. A modern addition to the rear of the home includes a baker’s kitchen with stone countertops and radiant-headed stone floors."

The restored home rests on a quiet street in the historic village of Kinderhook, less than a 30-minute drive from Albany. A stone walkway leads to the main entrance.

The living room features ornate moulding and a tiled woodburning fireplace.

In total, the home has three original fireplaces—the second is in the dining area, and the third is in a cozy sitting room around the corner.

A wide windowsill in one of the upper-level bedrooms holds a cozy reading nook.

A spacious and airy screened porch overlooks the gardens and tree-filled lot. The property also includes a vintage two-story barn with plenty of room for a studio or workshop.

31 William Street, located in Kinderhook, New York, is currently listed for $995,000 by Parker Meyer of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty.

