This $995K Home Outside Albany Is Packed With 18th-Century Charm

Footprint: 3,400 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)

Lot Size: 0.75 acres

From the Agent: "Introducing Charbonneau House in the quaint village of Kinderhook. Charbonneau House, an original circa-1754 five-gabled Dutch colonial home with four bedrooms, is crafted of stone and brick and sits on a three-quarter-acre lot and possesses infinite charm in a village full of bewitching houses. As you step inside through a large mudroom off the driveway, the home opens into a large, beamed living area with woodburning fireplaces at both ends of the expanse. A modern addition to the rear of the home includes a baker’s kitchen with stone countertops and radiant-headed stone floors."