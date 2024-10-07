This $995K Home Outside Albany Is Packed With 18th-Century Charm
Location: 31 William Street Kinderhook, New York
Price: $995,000
Year Built: 1754
Footprint: 3,400 square feet (four bedrooms, two baths)
Lot Size: 0.75 acres
From the Agent: "Introducing Charbonneau House in the quaint village of Kinderhook. Charbonneau House, an original circa-1754 five-gabled Dutch colonial home with four bedrooms, is crafted of stone and brick and sits on a three-quarter-acre lot and possesses infinite charm in a village full of bewitching houses. As you step inside through a large mudroom off the driveway, the home opens into a large, beamed living area with woodburning fireplaces at both ends of the expanse. A modern addition to the rear of the home includes a baker’s kitchen with stone countertops and radiant-headed stone floors."
31 William Street, located in Kinderhook, New York, is currently listed for $995,000 by Parker Meyer of Four Seasons Sotheby’s International Realty.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.