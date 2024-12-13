This €1.2M Townhouse in Menorca Is Ripe for a Revamp—and It Comes With Approved Plans
Location: Mahón, Menorca, Spain
Price: €1,200,000 (approximately $1,259,446 USD)
Year Built: 1886
Footprint: 4,208 square feet (five bedrooms, one bath)
From the Agent: "Located in the heart of Mahón, this property offers a prime location and stands out for its historical elements and unique charm. Although currently in need of renovation, it comes with a confirmed project by a prestigious architectural firm. The interior of the home features a light-flooded, open-plan layout. The rooms can be transformed into contemporary spaces and also maintain their original character. Mosaic floors and wooden finishes provide a touch of elegance and warmth, while the walls display textures that evoke the rich history of the building. As for the outside area of the property, it boasts a charming courtyard that includes a small garden, perfect for enjoying moments of outdoor tranquility, as well as a rooftop terrace."
This property, located in Mahón, Menorca, Spain, is currently listed for € 1,200,000 (approximately $1,259,446 USD) by Stephanie de Solà of Menorca Sotheby's International Realty.
Published
TopicsReal Estate
Get the Real Estate Newsletter
From midcentury classics to the best contemporary spaces for sale, see the latest listings for modern homes on the market around the world.