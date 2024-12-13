SubscribeSign In
This €1.2M Townhouse in Menorca Is Ripe for a Revamp—and It Comes With Approved Plans

The 1886 home needs some TLC, but it’s packed from top to bottom with old-world charm.
Location: Mahón, Menorca, Spain

Price: €1,200,000 (approximately $1,259,446 USD)

Year Built: 1886

Footprint: 4,208 square feet (five bedrooms, one bath)

From the Agent: "Located in the heart of Mahón, this property offers a prime location and stands out for its historical elements and unique charm. Although currently in need of renovation, it comes with a confirmed project by a prestigious architectural firm. The interior of the home features a light-flooded, open-plan layout. The rooms can be transformed into contemporary spaces and also maintain their original character. Mosaic floors and wooden finishes provide a touch of elegance and warmth, while the walls display textures that evoke the rich history of the building. As for the outside area of the property, it boasts a charming courtyard that includes a small garden, perfect for enjoying moments of outdoor tranquility, as well as a rooftop terrace."

An ornate iron-and-stone staircase connects the levels of the historic townhouse.

Crisp, white walls present a blank canvas for vibrant artwork, while allowing the original mosaic floors to take center stage.&nbsp;

Large windows overlook the central courtyard.

In addition to large gathering areas, the residence also has cozy nooks perfect for reading or working from home.

This property, located in Mahón, Menorca, Spain, is currently listed for € 1,200,000 (approximately $1,259,446 USD) by Stephanie de Solà of Menorca Sotheby's International Realty.

