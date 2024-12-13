This €1.2M Townhouse in Menorca Is Ripe for a Revamp—and It Comes With Approved Plans

Footprint: 4,208 square feet (five bedrooms, one bath)

From the Agent: "Located in the heart of Mahón, this property offers a prime location and stands out for its historical elements and unique charm. Although currently in need of renovation, it comes with a confirmed project by a prestigious architectural firm. The interior of the home features a light-flooded, open-plan layout. The rooms can be transformed into contemporary spaces and also maintain their original character. Mosaic floors and wooden finishes provide a touch of elegance and warmth, while the walls display textures that evoke the rich history of the building. As for the outside area of the property, it boasts a charming courtyard that includes a small garden, perfect for enjoying moments of outdoor tranquility, as well as a rooftop terrace."