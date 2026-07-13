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Dating Back to 1870, a Sunny Yellow Home in Charlottesville Asks $2.25MView 14 Photos

Dating Back to 1870, a Sunny Yellow Home in Charlottesville Asks $2.25M

The renovated residence still has its original moldings and windows—plus a contemporary two-story addition.
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View 14 Photos

Location: 1112 Park Street, Charlottesville, Virginia

Price: $2,250,000

Year Built: 1870

Footprint: 5,340 square feet (4 bed, 4 bath)

Lot Size: 1.1 acres

From the Agent: "The owner/architects have taken one of the original stately Charlottesville homes from 1870 and brought the outdoors into the house. Keeping the charm at the front with original moldings and windows, the two-story addition flows seamlessly to the backyard. This newer build has floor-to-ceiling Spanish cedar windows with views of the 1.1-acre manicured lawn. The heart of the house has accordion doors that open completely to a sapele wood deck overlooking the 6.5-acres of green space at Davis Park. The kitchen includes custom cabinetry, a separate bar, and a large pantry. The home also has a concrete pool with a bluestone terrace, and a one-car garage."

Dating Back to 1870, a Sunny Yellow Home in Charlottesville Asks $2.25M - Photo 1 of 14 -
The lush site is home to mature shrubs, historic oak trees, and tulip poplars.&nbsp;

The lush site is home to mature shrubs, historic oak trees, and tulip poplars. 

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Dating Back to 1870, a Sunny Yellow Home in Charlottesville Asks $2.25M - Photo 3 of 14 -
Tall accordion doors open the kitchen to a large deck.

Tall accordion doors open the kitchen to a large deck.

Dating Back to 1870, a Sunny Yellow Home in Charlottesville Asks $2.25M - Photo 5 of 14 -
Dating Back to 1870, a Sunny Yellow Home in Charlottesville Asks $2.25M - Photo 6 of 14 -
Dating Back to 1870, a Sunny Yellow Home in Charlottesville Asks $2.25M - Photo 7 of 14 -
The updated kitchen has soapstone counters and a Sub-Zero refrigerator.&nbsp;

The updated kitchen has soapstone counters and a Sub-Zero refrigerator. 

Dating Back to 1870, a Sunny Yellow Home in Charlottesville Asks $2.25M - Photo 9 of 14 -
Dating Back to 1870, a Sunny Yellow Home in Charlottesville Asks $2.25M - Photo 10 of 14 -
A Waterworks soaking tub anchor the primary bath, complemented by Dornbracht faucets.&nbsp;

A Waterworks soaking tub anchor the primary bath, complemented by Dornbracht faucets. 

Dating Back to 1870, a Sunny Yellow Home in Charlottesville Asks $2.25M - Photo 12 of 14 -
Dating Back to 1870, a Sunny Yellow Home in Charlottesville Asks $2.25M - Photo 13 of 14 -
One of the guest bathrooms features Italian glass tile.&nbsp;

One of the guest bathrooms features Italian glass tile. 

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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