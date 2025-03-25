This $2.8M Nashville Home Was Built in 1850, But It Looks Brand New
Location: 1406 5th Ave North, Nashville, TN
Price: $2,790,000
Year Built: 1850s
Renovation Dates: 2008 and 2024
Renovation By: Kate O’Neill & Karsten Soltauer (2008) and Preston Quirk & Amanda Khouri Interior Design (2024)
Renovation Contractors: Metro Construction Rehab (2008) and EPCO.builders (2024)
Footprint: 3,752 square feet (5 bedrooms, 5 baths)
Lot Size: 0.16 Acres
From the Agent: "Located in the heart of Germantown, this fully restored historic home blends the charm of its pre-1860 origins with modern comforts. Many of the original features such as the brick, beams, floors, and windows have been meticulously preserved, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship. The thoughtful renovation expanded the home’s square footage while maintaining its architectural integrity. Additionally, it has a detached accessory dwelling unit with a two-car garage.
Before: The renovators took the building down to its studs and built it back up.EPCO.builders
Before: The home fell into disrepair, as shown by these photographs from the late ’70s and early ’80s.Add credit
1406 5th Ave North in Nashville, Tennesse is currently listed for $2,790,000 by Marianne Wilson Harris of Fridrich & Clark Realty.
