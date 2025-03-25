SubscribeSign In
This $2.8M Nashville Home Was Built in 1850, But It Looks Brand New

The historic brick house in Germantown was taken down to the studs and carefully rebuilt while preserving its structure, floors, and windows.
Text by
Location: 1406 5th Ave North, Nashville, TN

Price: $2,790,000

Year Built: 1850s

Renovation Dates: 2008 and 2024

Renovation By:  Kate O’Neill & Karsten Soltauer (2008) and Preston Quirk & Amanda Khouri Interior Design (2024)

Renovation Contractors: Metro Construction Rehab (2008) and EPCO.builders (2024)

Footprint: 3,752 square feet (5 bedrooms, 5 baths)

Lot Size: 0.16 Acres

From the Agent: "Located in the heart of Germantown, this fully restored historic home blends the charm of its pre-1860 origins with modern comforts. Many of the original features such as the brick, beams, floors, and windows have been meticulously preserved, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship. The thoughtful renovation expanded the home’s square footage while maintaining its architectural integrity. Additionally, it has a detached accessory dwelling unit with a two-car garage.

Before: The renovators took the building down to its studs and built it back up.

EPCO.builders
The design team collaborated with Nashville’s Metropolitan Historical Commission to ensure the renovations respected the building’s historic status.

The exposed brick is original to the home.

Before: The home fell into disrepair, as shown by these photographs from the late ’70s and early ’80s.

1406 5th Ave North in Nashville, Tennesse is currently listed for $2,790,000 by Marianne Wilson Harris of Fridrich & Clark Realty.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

