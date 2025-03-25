This $2.8M Nashville Home Was Built in 1850, But It Looks Brand New

From the Agent: " Located in the heart of Germantown, this fully restored historic home blends the charm of its pre-1860 origins with modern comforts. Many of the original features such as the brick, beams, floors, and windows have been meticulously preserved, showcasing exquisite craftsmanship. The thoughtful renovation expanded the home’s square footage while maintaining its architectural integrity. Additionally, it has a detached accessory dwelling unit with a two-car garage.

Before: The renovators took the building down to its studs and built it back up.

The design team collaborated with Nashville’s Metropolitan Historical Commission to ensure the renovations respected the building’s historic status.

The exposed brick is original to the home.

Before: The home fell into disrepair, as shown by these photographs from the late ’70s and early ’80s.

Add credit

1406 5th Ave North in Nashville, Tennesse is currently listed for $2,790,000 by Marianne Wilson Harris of Fridrich & Clark Realty.