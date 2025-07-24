This $1.3M Farmhouse in Upstate New York Is Straight Out of a Storybook

SubscribeSign In
Surrounded by a wild apple orchard, the revamped 1800s residence is a slice of pastoral bliss, complete with a converted barn.
Text by
Location: 1556 Gulf Road, Callicoon Center, New York

Price: $1,250,000

Year Built: 1880

Renovation Dates: 2020-2023

Renovation Designers: Nicolas Dutko and Chantal Jais

Footprint: 2,108 square feet (4 bedrooms, 2 baths)

Lot Size: 10.93 Acres

From the Agent: "Tucked away in a secret hillside meadow of wild apple trees, this 1880s farmhouse feels like a discovered treasure. What stays with you is the home’s historic charm and the current owners’ elevated and unwavering devotion to the farmhouse aesthetic authentic to the region. Enter through the mudroom into an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living room that flows as one continuous space. The chef's kitchen—designed by the owner and restaurateur—centers on a Viking range within an oversized island, complemented by a farmhouse sink and butcher block countertops. Upstairs on the second level, three bedrooms share a bathroom with a walk-in shower and soaking tub. The primary bedroom has been upgraded to include three closets and a work from home space. A finished third-story game room and home theater caps the layout—sizable in footprint yet tucked away, perfect for movie nights or creative projects. The rolling terrain of the Catskills foothills conceals this 11-acre estate of cultivated wilderness from the road below, yet the home remains minutes to dining and essentials and just 110 miles from Manhattan. Beyond this, the parklike meadow preserves a wild apple orchard that leads to a large barn—the property’s creative crown jewel."

The home is available fully furnished, excluding a few select pieces.

The ground-level flooring is made from wide-plank reclaimed pine.

The second floor and the attic are cooled by central air-conditioning.

Between the main house and barn sits a wild apple orchard.&nbsp;

The barn currently serves as an art studio.

Top photo by Peter Crosby.

1556 Gulf Rd in Callicoon Center, New York, is currently is listed for $1,250,000 by Robin Jones of Anatole House.

Will Allstetter
Will Allstetter is a writer, designer, and software engineer based in NYC. His work focuses on technology, art, and culture. You can find him online at willallstetter.com.

Real Estate

