This $1.3M Farmhouse in Upstate New York Is Straight Out of a Storybook

Lot Size: 10.93 Acres

From the Agent: "Tucked away in a secret hillside meadow of wild apple trees, this 1880s farmhouse feels like a discovered treasure. What stays with you is the home’s historic charm and the current owners’ elevated and unwavering devotion to the farmhouse aesthetic authentic to the region. Enter through the mudroom into an open-plan kitchen, dining, and living room that flows as one continuous space. The chef's kitchen—designed by the owner and restaurateur—centers on a Viking range within an oversized island, complemented by a farmhouse sink and butcher block countertops. Upstairs on the second level, three bedrooms share a bathroom with a walk-in shower and soaking tub. The primary bedroom has been upgraded to include three closets and a work from home space. A finished third-story game room and home theater caps the layout—sizable in footprint yet tucked away, perfect for movie nights or creative projects. The rolling terrain of the Catskills foothills conceals this 11-acre estate of cultivated wilderness from the road below, yet the home remains minutes to dining and essentials and just 110 miles from Manhattan. Beyond this, the parklike meadow preserves a wild apple orchard that leads to a large barn—the property’s creative crown jewel."