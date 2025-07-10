10 Pools That Make a Splash in More Ways Than One

As the weather heats up, few architectural features feel more seductive than a swimming pool. Whether it’s carved into rock, cantilevered over a hillside, or tucked discreetly into an urban courtyard, the best pools offer more than just a place to cool off—they create a dynamic dialogue between architecture and landscape.

In this round-up, we dive into some of the most memorable pools featured in Dwell. From a pond-like pool set into a rocky coastal landscape in Mexico to a infinity pool that stretches out over bushland in the hills above Sydney, these projects are a splash of inspiration for summer living.