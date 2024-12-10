10 of the Best Design Gifts for Your Favorite People

Welcome to Someone Buy This!, a monthly shopping column featuring the fun, the frivolous, and the practical from a very discerning shopper. The holidays can be stressful for a number of reasons, but finding the right gifts for your loved ones is high up on the list. I’m one of those freaks who loves to shop, both in person and online, and am here to help ease the anxiety of gift shopping. Here are my favorite gifts for your favorite people. For your cool design friend

If you didn’t know about Lucca House then I’m delighted to be the one to put them on your radar. They make flatpack grid shelves consisting of wood pieces that snap into each other, no tools necessary. What I love about this design is that it allows you to scale up or down as your needs change. The grid shelves can function as a console, coffee table, bar cart, you name it! Give your cool friend the gift of the satisfaction that comes with "building" something with their hands.

For a tighter budget, I love Dusen Dusen’s yellow night light which will bring a soft glow to a dark hallway or bathroom. The best part? It will turn on automatically when the area around it gets dark. No switches! The curvy design and the brand’s funky packaging makes the light feel extra special. For the the one who’s always hosting

Holcomb Studio makes timeless kitchen pieces that live up to the "buy it for life" standard. The Dot salad bowl would make a lovely gift for anyone who likes to host. It stole the show on our Thanksgiving table, everyone wanted to touch it! Don’t be put off by the idea of caring for a walnut bowl. The brand recommends reconditioning it a couple times per year with heavy use, which is relatively easy.

If you’re looking for something a little lower on the budget spectrum, Holcomb’s stainless steel coasters are another excellent host gift. They’re not absorbent but have a high lip that traps any liquid, making them stylish and functional. For the friend who is in the middle of an annual Sex And The City rewatch

I love a funny ashtray and THNK1994 is the star of the genre. Just like Carrie at brunch, this bright red ashtray will interrupt whatever else is happening at your table to announce that Big is moving to Paris. For the coffee heads

I’ve got two shiny exciting gifts for your most caffeinated loved ones. First, this darling little espresso set from Service Projects, complete with a little tray and spoon. The mug is insulated and fits perfectly into the little grooves in the tray. The whole thing is immensely satisfying.

And if you’ve got a higher budget, check out Aarke’s coffee system. I’m a huge fan of Aarke’s Carbonator Pro, so it’s no surprise that their coffee maker simply rules. The system, which launched in the fall, consists of a coffee maker and grinder that can work together to grind the perfect amount of coffee for the amount of water you’ve poured into the tank. I say "can" because this is an optional but, in my opinion, great feature. If you love the ritual of weighing your coffee beans, by all means turn off the Auto Grind and live your life. Both the coffee maker and grinder are made of high-shine stainless steel and feature clever cord-hiding methods that will leave your countertops looking super sleek. They are definitely two of the best products I’ve tested this year. For your favorite dog

My dog has four beds and this one from Ruggable is his favorite. It’s also my favorite because it looks nice and is shockingly easy to wash, which you wouldn’t expect from boucle fabric. I was initially skeptical of the boucle because it’s typically not a pet-friendly fabric but Ruggable must have worked some magic. When it’s time for a reset, the bed and bolster covers slip off easily and emerge clean and fur-free from the wash. The cream colorway fits seamlessly into any decor style. Your dog deserves a nice bed with bolsters to curl up against! This is the one. For anyone who loves good smells and an unexpected smile

I burn through an embarrassing number of candles and Obakki’s Seme is my favorite one from this year. Its earthy scent fills the room but not in an overwhelming way. I was genuinely sad to finish it and plan to grab a new one once Christmas tree candle season is over.

The Obakki candle pairs nicely with this match "bouquet" by Staff and Susan Alexandra, two brands known for their playful designs. Each match is imprinted with Staff’s quirky smile and the vase has a striker strip on the bottom for quick lighting. The matches make me smile every time I light a candle. Is there a better gift than that?! For your work friend who brings their lunch every day