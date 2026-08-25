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Of Course This Renovated Berlin Flat Has a Speaker Setup in Nearly Every RoomView 11 Photos

Of Course This Renovated Berlin Flat Has a Speaker Setup in Nearly Every Room

The cones are quietly integrated into sleek millwork units, from living room shelving to a headboard.
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Project Details:

Location: Berlin, Germany

Architect: Christopher Sitzler / @christophersitzlerarchitekt

Footprint: 818 square feet

Photographer: Franz Gruenewald / @franzgruenewald

From the Architect: "A 818-square-foot flat in a loft conversion dating from the 1990s has been completely reimagined. Where rooms, woodchip wallpaper, and laminate flooring once dominated, a spacious, light-filled living area now unfolds. The floor plan opens up seamlessly toward the long glazed frontage, uniting the kitchen, dining, and living areas into a single, cohesive zone.

"The dark mahogany-veneered ceiling sets the tone, a material reminiscent of the 1960s that runs like a common thread through all areas. Together with a sand-colored cast floor, this creates a calm, warm color palette reminiscent of Japanese interiors. The kitchen unit, crafted from matte-finish stainless steel, provides a cool contrast and deliberately keeps the wall surface behind it simple.

"In the sleeping area, the restful zone and wet area merge: the bath rests half-recessed on a low platform, with the shower and washbasin concealed behind it. A separate guest bathroom with glossy, reddish-brown tiles in a retro style provides a distinctive accent. A sound system, invisibly integrated into the wooden panelling, rounds out the design."

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Grace Bernard
Grace Bernard is a freelance writer based in Los Angeles.

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