Ever wish you could use your trusty nonstick pan on your induction stovetop, or slide it into the oven to keep a stack of pancakes warm while you top off your coffee? You’re in luck! Zwilling’s latest pan is an sturdy, forged aluminum, PFOA-free nonstick pan that you can use on your stovetop (whether electric, gas, or induction) up to 400° F or in your oven up to 300° F (and, thanks to a coating of water-based lacquer, you can use your metal utensils with it). Its handle stays cool while you cook, and the pan’s rim was specially designed to make pouring easy and dripless. It’s a breeze to wash with a sponge (and eggs slide right off)—but it’s also dishwasher-safe. Meet your new go-to.

Comprised of a PFOA-free multilayer DuraSlide Granite nonstick coating (that is roughly 40 times more durable than traditional PTFE coatings) and a magnetic base which makes it induction-compatible. The exterior is coated with an abrasion-resistant, water-based lacquer that is safe to use with metal utensils.



Photography by Bobbi Lin/Food52.