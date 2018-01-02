Sophisticated and stylish, the Zonix LED Ceiling Fan is the perfect eye candy for any contemporary room. The minimalist appearance and intelligent design of this three bladed ceiling fan are the perfect dichotomy of simple and smart. The Zonix is unipacked with fan control and blades included which makes this the perfect ceiling fan for anyone who wants contemporary fashion without any high maintenance hassles. Eco friendly LED lights complete the package. Available in Brushed Nickel with matching blades, Oil-Rubbed Bronze with Walnut blades, or Dark Copper Penny with Dark Walnut blades.



Photo courtesy of YLighting