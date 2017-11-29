Joa Herrenknecht Zenith Shag Rug

Designer Joa Herrenknecht drew inspiration for her Zenith Shag Rug (2014) from Beni Ourain-style rugs of the early 1900s, made popular by their integration into interiors created by the likes of Le Corbusier, Charles and Ray Eames, Alvar Alto and others. The Beni Ourain tribes of Morocco were renowned for their lavish rugs, woven of high-grade wool shorn from sheep found among the Atlas Mountains and detailed with natural dyes. With thick soft pile that beckons your feet and subtle repeating diamond patterns that catch your eye, Zenith stays true to the Beni originals. Made in India.

