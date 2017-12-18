A whole new class of premium optics provides a premium experience of the world of nature. Watching birds, insects, or wildlife you will appreciate the vivid natural colors and the comfortable feel in your hands and in front of your eyes. The innovative HD lens system, the compact and light weight design, will allow you to enjoy the view from before dawn to deep dusk, every day. With the new Conquest HD you will be equipped for a premium experience of birds and the whole world of nature.

