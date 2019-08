Kent is Zanotta's swivel armchair designed by Ludovica e Roberto Palomba. The armchair has a swivel base, available in three colours: graphite, black and chrome. Frame is made of steel, whereas the padding is in self extinguishing polyurethane foam with polyester fibre. Coatings, all removable, are available both in fabrics and in leathers, from the wide choise of Zanotta's catalogue.