Finally, the perfect vessel to decant your favorite reds. The Zalto Hand-Blown Wine Decanter was developed in accordance with the tilt angles of the earth for the ideal ventilation. The unique shape (each curve is tilted at precisely 24, 48, or 72 degrees) encourages the blooming of aroma and taste. The Axium design is ideal for medium- to full-bodied reds while the Mystique is designed for full-bodied or younger reds.

Photo Courtesy of Kaufmann Mercantile